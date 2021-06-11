



It came as the prime minister praised the Joe Biden administration as “a breath of fresh air.” Despite speculation that the US president is preparing to dress his opponents in the Northern Ireland protocol, the leaders exchanged open praise rather than veiled threats.

Their wives Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson later strolled the beach with Johnsons’ son Wilfred.

Chief reporter Robert Mendick, who gathered today’s G7 leaders, explains that he’ll enjoy a sea hut serenade and a sausage-free beach barbecue, smiling with the cartoon of the day.

Oriel Boycott’s Most Prominent Scholar ‘Red Kate’

If the Rhodes Must Fall movement was looking for a new leader, you might find it in “Red Kate”. Professor Kate Tunstall, a self-proclaimed interim captain of the “University of Worcester People’s Republic,” is the most prominent scholar involved in the Oriel boycott. She, one of more than 150 Oxford scholars, refused to teach the university’s undergraduates, protesting the decision to keep a statue of Cecil Rose on the main façade. Education editor Camilla Turner analyzes her background. Downing Street, meanwhile, argued that Oxford students should be compensated if they were affected by the Oriel boycott.

Euro: Scotland announces it will not kneel

England remain isolated on their knees for game three of the European Championships after Scotland announced they would not join. After polls revealed deep divisions over the gesture, the Scottish Football Association said players would not resume kneeling. Fans supporting England’s kneel urge their opponents to “drown the boos with applause” as they clap before taunting them. Download our fill month chart with the opening match between Turkey and Italy tonight and follow our ultimate Euro party guide.

At a glance: Coronavirus morning briefing Also in the news: Other headlines of the day

cyber criminals | Dominic Raab has promised to “fight cybercriminals” who are robbing businesses, schools and hospitals as the UK prepares to announce tough new sanctions against foreign hackers. The foreign secretary has declared that Britain and the United States will “take the global lead” in responding to attacks that paralyze infrastructure. Read an interview with Raab, where he warns that cyberattacks have “increased” across the West

Worldwide: A Ring of Fire Swept the Earth

A phantom solar eclipse rises over Toronto. A rare phenomenon, seen in parts of North America, Europe, and Asia, occurs when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth, only partially blocking the sun and allowing sunlight to shine around it. See more photo galleries.

