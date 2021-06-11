New Call to Replace Empire with Excellence in the British Honor System | honor system





Dozens of community activists who have embraced the gong but oppose the punishment being named after the harm and traumatic imperialism have launched a new push to remove the word empire from Britain’s honor system.

These include Victor Adebowale, chairman of the NHS Federation, who accepted the CBE in 2000. British-American former NBA player John Amaechi and pioneering nurse Dame Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu born to Irish and Nigerian parents.

Last December, the Cabinet announced that the names of medals such as MBE, OBE and CBE would not change, but nearly 100 honorary holders launched a campaign to change the word Empire to excellence.

The campaign is supported mostly by people from local communities and voluntary organizations, saying that the existence of colonial connections within the honor system directly hinders participation for some.

The Order of the British Empire was founded in 1917 by King George V as a way to recognize non-combatant service during World War I.

The Excellence Non-Imperial Campaign said: Now that modern Britain has learned to confront the true nature of colonialism, and now that this debate has finally begun, we can no longer dismiss the conquering, segregation and eradication of colonialists as a neutral or even merciful period. our history.

A previous attempt to change the system name failed. In 2004, Tony Blair resisted the Public Accounts Committee’s request to end the appointments of members of the House of Commons of the Order of the British Empire, and instead sought a new British Medal of Excellence.

A recent push has come amid heightened tensions over how Britain views its colonial past. Some Oxford scholars have refused to carry out further missions to Oriel College after deciding to retain the statue of colonialist Cecil Rose. Meanwhile, lines are ringing across the exhibition halls of the Bristol Museum, featuring a crumbling statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

One of the campaign’s founders, Bangladesh-born mental health activist Poppy Jaman, received an OBE from the Queen three years ago. “The word empire does not resonate with my sense of integrity. The colonial policy of the British Raj in my hometown has ensured communities towards each other for nearly 200 years, a legacy that continues in our homes today.

In 2011, honored LGBT activist Simon Blake said: Our colonial past is a shame. We must face it with honesty and integrity. That’s why, if the honor system exists, you must break the link with the Empire. A simple transition from empire to excellence can and must happen so that people can embrace the honor with pride.

Others have been denied honors because of their ties to the Empire and a history of slavery, including poet Benjamin Zephaniah, colloquial artist George the Poet, and Liverpool FC’s first black player, Howard Gayle.

After Zepania, the son of Birmingham-born Caribbean parents turned down an OBE in 2003, he wrote to the Guardian that the word empire is a reminder of thousands of years of cruelty.

Tony Sewell, author of this year’s controversial government-commissioned race report, says we need to tell a new story about colonialism that reflects the good and evil of the empire their legacy has given us.

