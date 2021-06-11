2021 US Open predictions, golf odds: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm picked by PGA insider





The world’s best golfers will converge next week at Torrey Pines Golf Club near San Diego, and the 2021 US Open has plenty of stories to follow. Can Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy get out of their funks? Can Bryson DeChambeau defend his title on talented ground at the 2021 US Open? Six-time Open finalist and San Diego native Phil Mickelson, will he finally come out of his childhood home and become one of the top contenders for the 2021 US Open? Fans will also be watching closely for Jon Rahm’s reaction after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial with a six-stroke lead after Round Three due to COVID-19.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 10-1 favorite in his latest 2021 US Open odds. Thomas, Johnson, McIlroy and DeChambeau are in a 14-1 group with several major champions Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Mickelson is a 50-1 longshot to win his second consecutive major after his stunning PGA win. Before you lock in the 2021 US Open picks or the PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

Media legend and quintessential golf insider, Johnson knows full well when a player’s momentum will make a difference. Ahead of last week’s Memorial, the golf expert had listed Rahm and Collin Morikawa among his best bets, citing both as players arriving with momentum.

The two were in contention all week, and Rahm had a six-stroke lead to 18-below par after his third round as he tried to defend his title. Then the Spaniard learned his pre-round test was positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw.

This left the door open for Patrick Cantlay and Morikawa, and they struggled with clutch putts all day in the final round. Both hit 13 under, with Cantlay winning with a par on the first hole of the playoffs.

Johnson also knows how the players’ games match the courses. Before Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, the golf guru made it his business to include Louis Oosthuizen among his contenders. Johnson told SportsLine that Oosthuizen excelled on links style tracks like the Ocean Course and said he was “always a good choice in the majors.”

The South African came in with a 60-1 long shot, but was right in the middle of the action all weekend and finished four under to tie for second.

Johnson also knows when the booming players are about to break through. He ranked Sungjae Im among the top contenders ahead of his first Tour victory at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before recording his first Tour victory the following week. Anyone who took Johnson’s advice took a huge hit.

Now Johnson, the first producer of “Inside the PGA Tour”, a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of Best Stats Database golf club in the world, released its very confident 2021 US Open the pickaxes and they will surprise you.

Top Picks from 2021 US Open Experts

Surprisingly, the golf expert makes Justin Thomas disappear at the 2021 US Open, despite winning the players’ championship and being the second in the world. The 27-year-old is in the squad at 14-1 but hasn’t played well recently and has avoided Torrey Pines for most of his career. He has a top 10 and a missed cut in two tries. “His game has only been accurate once in the past six months, and that was when he won with the Players,” Johnson told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Spieth has been playing the best golf on tour in months. The 27-year-old tied for 18th at Memorial last week after a tough 76 first round, but it was only his second place outside the top 10 in the last seven events. He won the Valero Texas Open in April and has finished three more in the top three since starting his hot streak in February. The three-time major champion is 14th on tour for total strokes won and 21st for average scores (70.178). He is eighth in both strokes gained around the green and in the overall putting average.

The golf expert also knows that Rahm has been on a scorching scorching run and should come out hot after having to withdraw from the Memorial. The world No.3 player had a six-shot lead at Muirfield Village after the third round before his COVID-19 test came back positive. He has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 17 tournaments, including the PGA Championship (eighth), the Players Championship (ninth) and the Masters (fifth, seventh). He leads on average (69.768), is second for total strokes gained and fourth for greens in regulation (71.25 percent).

How to make predictions on the US Open 2021

For the 2021 US Open, Johnson is boasting a big long shot that ranks well above 50-1. This veteran has a solid track record at Torrey Pines and is well positioned for a surprising race. You can’t see who it is here.

Who wins the 2021 US Open? Where do Spieth and Rahm end up? And which long-haul close-up is a must-have? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the full standings, picks and analysis of Sal Johnson, all from the insider who was on his best bets last week.

USA 2021 Open Field, Odds, Contenders

Jon Rahm 10-1Justin Thomas 14-1Dustin Johnson 14-1Rory McIlroy 14-1Jordan Spieth 14-1Bryson DeChambeau 14-1Brooks Koepka 14-1Collin Morikawa 18-1Xander Sc chaudele 18-1Patrick Cantlay 22-1Viktor Hovland 25-1Hideki Matsuyama 28-1Webb Simpson 33-1Patrick Reed 33-1Daniel Berger 33-1Tony Finau 33-1Will Zalatoris 33-1Tyrrell Hatton 40-1Louis Oosthuizen 40-1Justin Rose 40-1Scottie Scheffler 40-1Tommy Fleetwood 40-1Paul Casey 50-1Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1Shane Lowry 50- 1Sung-Jae Im 50-1Cameron Smith 50-1Phil Mickelson 50-1Rickie Fowler 50-1Abraham Ancer 60-1Corey Conners 60-1Joaquin Niemann 60-1Marc Leishman 66-1Sam Burns 66-1Adam Scott 66-1Lee Westwood 66-1Jason Day 66- 1Sergio Garcia 66-1Gary Woodland 70-1Jason Kokrak 70-1Harris English 80-1Branden Grace 90-1Max Homa 100-1Brandt Snedeker 100-1Bubba Watson 100-1Matthew Wolff 100-1Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1Si-Woo Kim 100-1Robert Macintyre 125- 1Brian Harman 125-1Sebastian Munoz 125-1Billy Horschel 125-1Cameron Champ 125-1Carlos Ortiz 125-1G arr ick Higgo 125-1Kevin Streelman 125-1Russell Henley 125-1Matt Wallace 125-1Stewart Cink 125-1Kevin Na 150-1Victor Perez 150-1Ryan Palmer 150-1Zach Johnson 150-1Alex Noren 150-1Kevin Kisner 150-1Thomas Pieters 150-1Brendon Todd 150-1Matt Kuchar 150-1Francesco Molinari 150-1Bernd Wiesberger 150-1Ian Poulter 150-1Matt Jones 150-1Mackenzie Hughes 200-1Ryo Ishikawa 200-1Henrik Stenson 200-1Chez Reavie 200-1Lanto Griffin 200-1Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1Erik Van Rooyen 200-1Martin Kaymer 200-1Wade Ormsby 250-1Johannes Veerman 250-1Wilco Nienaber 250-1Paul Barjon 300-1Jimmy Walker 300-1Graeme McDowell 300-1Brad Kennedy 300-1Yosuke Asaji 300-1Eric Cole 300-1Joe Long 500-1Ty Strafaci 500 -1

