Is Britain’s sleepwalker entering authoritarian rule? | letter





Another verdict is against the government (Covid contract illegally run by Cummings friends, judge found, June 9). However, during the many discussions of Good Law Projects activities, one question remains unanswered. Given that democracy requires vigorous independent scrutiny of governments, what are the sanctions?

The government responds with lies and threats, as we would expect. GLP itself is the subject of accusations of abusing crowdfunding, and the government is using taxpayers’ money to spend huge amounts of money, putting the GLP at risk. Courts are threatened by laws to curb the use of judicial review.

What we are witnessing is a widespread all-out attack on mature democratic institutions: the BBC, the Election Commission, government and parliamentary ethics advisors, and more. This is a very familiar scenario with states around the world where democracy is under threat. Behind all this is the apparent complete absence of sanctions that could prevent ministers from further ignoring the law.

Our unwritten constitution always rests with ministers with a sense of honor. When pastors become accustomed to ignoring the rules, lying to the public and generally changing responsibilities, an unwritten constitution is no longer sufficient. Jeremy Cushing Exeter

Polly Toynbees’ work (Will Dido Harding Lead the NHS? Her Position Won’t Be Maintained, June 7) provided a worrisome overview of the ideologically driven and undemocratic way our government is currently running. Her list of appointments and non-appointments could be extended with the veto power of potential members of the Advisory Board on Substance Abuse to exclude those likely to criticize government drug policies.

Worse still, Oliver Dowden says he expected museums and other cultural institutions to take an approach to the issue of conflict heritage, which he hoped would show the government another step forward in the direction of authoritarianism and the imposition of an approved history. is a reference to And this comes from a government that claims to be concerned about protecting freedom of speech. Blaine StothardLondon

A week before Polly Toynbee wrote about a political appointment involving Torydom, Nesrine Malik wrote about the importance of checks and balances in liberal democracy to prevent the concentration and abuse of power. May 31). The immunity allowed by this government makes us wonder if we are moving towards one-party rule. The signs are clear. The Tories cynical plan plans to introduce unnecessary IDs into voting. Conservative opposition and positioning in major institutions such as the BBC; the cult of the character of Boris; Welcome to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orb, who has a long way to go on the road to totalitarianism.

The Tories have always regarded themselves as the natural party that governs the country, but now they are much more willing to remain in power permanently by undermining democracy and the rule of law. While the anger over this is not enough, the permanent damage to our civil rights, democracy and national welfare cannot wait for Boris Johnson’s abuse of power to continue.Pat FarringtonLondon

