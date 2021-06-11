EXCLUSIVE Biden plans to give refiners relief from US biofuel laws, sources say





President Joe Biden’s administration, under pressure from unions and U.S. senators, including from his home state of Delaware, is considering ways to relieve U.S. oil refiners of biofuel blending mandates, three said. sources close to the case.

The issue pits two of the administration’s major political constituencies against each other: blue-collar refineries and farmers who depend on biofuel mandates to support a massive corn market.

This could cause an about-face for the administration, which had reversed the dramatic expansion of exemptions granted to American refiners by former President Donald Trump to the standard on renewable fuels.

They are required by law to mix billions of gallons of ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel each year or to buy credits from those who do.

The credits, known as RIN, are currently at their highest price in the program’s 13-year history, and refiners have said the policy threatens to bankrupt fuel manufacturers already slammed by the drop in demand during the pandemic.

Biofuel advocates counter that fuel manufacturers should have invested in biofuel blending facilities years ago and may pass on additional costs for purchasing credits.

Renewable fuel credits traded down 15% on Friday morning after the news broke. The credits traded at $ 1.70 each, up from $ 2.00 on Thursday, traders said. Prices then traded at $ 1.85 each. Read more

Democrat Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware have had at least two discussions in recent weeks with Michael Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to discuss aid to refiners, the three sources said.

Coons and Carper were looking to help the state’s only refinery, a plant in Delaware City with a capacity of about 180,000 barrels per day. Their demands added to a chorus of pleas from other states hosting refineries, including Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana.

During the meetings, Regan and Senators discussed options such as a nationwide blanket waiver exempting the refining industry from certain obligations, reducing the amount of renewable fuels that refiners must blend in the future. , creating a price cap on compliance credits and issuing an emergency declaration, two of the sources said.

Nick Conger, an EPA spokesperson, confirmed that Regan had met with the senators but did not comment further on the discussions or confirm whether the agency was looking for ways to relieve the refiners.

Coons did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Carper said the senator spoke to Regan on several occasions about the high costs of INRs.

Seth Harris, deputy assistant to the president on social and economic issues, also met with union representatives to hear their grievances over biofuels mandates, the two sources said.

Harris did not respond to a request for comment.

Merchant refiners like PBF Energy (PBF.N), which operates the Delaware City plant, say biofuel laws could shut factories and kill thousands of union jobs.

The company recently shut down most of its refinery in New Jersey, the latest in a series of shutdowns along the U.S. east coast. The region, facing higher refining costs due to its remoteness from U.S. oil fields, has seen its fuel production capacity drop by about 40% since 2000.

Federal data shows that there are only eight refineries left of the 17 that operated on the U.S. east coast in 2000.

At least one company has already bet that the administration will end up helping the refiners. Reuters previously reported that Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) had stopped buying RINs, leaving its refinery in Pennsylvania with a liability of $ 346 million at the end of the first quarter. Read more

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos