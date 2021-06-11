Rapid Covid test used in large UK program gets critical US report | corona virus





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised serious concerns about the UK government’s rapid Covid test based on a multi-billion-pound mass testing program.

In a sneaky review, the US Department of Health suggested that the performance of the test has not been established and poses a health risk and that the test should be dumped or returned to California-based manufacturer Innova.

In the UK, these side-flow Innova tests form the cornerstone of Operation Moonshot, a mass test plan advocated by former Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings. The idea was that the ability to deliver results in less than 30 minutes without the need for laboratory processing would provide an inexpensive, practical and efficient way to identify people infected with the virus but not ill. However, critics have raised concerns about its accuracy.

The FDA announcement is particularly noteworthy given that tests have been made available free of charge for use at home or in test centers, workshops and schools to millions of people in the UK to detect more cases, break radio chains and save lives since April. It’s amazing.

The US agency did not approve the use of Innova tests in the United States, although the manufacturer submitted a request for approval. However, the FDA conducted inspections of Innovas medical device operation between March and April 2021 when it discovered that Innova tests were being distributed for the United States.

In the report, the FDA accused the company of not accurately reflecting the performance of the diagnostic device during the clinical study period in its estimates of the clinical performance of certain test configurations.

The FDA also emphasized that Innova’s clinical study data submitted as part of its request for U.S. approval is identical to data previously provided by other manufacturers in a separate request.

In the UK, criticism of the Innova test was fierce. This test is not as effective as the gold standard PCR test, which can take several days to produce results. The accuracy of the Innova test drops dramatically when administered by self-trained non-medical staff and laboratory scientists.

But perhaps the biggest concern is that tests tend to catch cases only when the person has high levels of the virus. Usually, when a person is first infected, the level of the virus is low.

Innova’s first contract with the UK government was agreed on September 17, before test evaluations were completed. In December, the Drugs and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), an enforcement agency sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care, accepted DHSC’s request for special approval for the Innova test.

In early April, the UK government announced plans to use universal Covid-19 testing as a means to ease lockdowns in the UK. By the end of this month, the MHRA said that people who test negative will have false confidence in the results, and if they believe there is no Covid, the government’s universal testing plan will allow the approved use of the rapid test.

MHRA special approval for Innova tests to be repackaged and distributed by the NHS will be reviewed again until June 22.

Ministers urgently outlined whether they are taking any action and asked UK regulators to re-examine these tests in light of these findings from Labor Department Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth.

Graeme Tunbridge’s MHRA device manager is aware of FDA communications. MHRA is reviewing all available information and working closely with the NHS Test and Trace to conduct a full risk assessment as a normal process to understand any impact on products used in the UK. We put patient safety first and issue safety information when necessary.

An Innova spokesperson said: The Innova Rapid Antigen Test has been widely used, studied, tested, scrutinized and analyzed as data supporting the efficacy of the test in the UK’s largest mass testing program. Innova is confident in the quality of its products.

A DHSC spokesperson said the Innova test had already gone through the UK’s rigorous Porton Down evaluation process. A report of an evaluation conducted at the Porton Down lab in November found that the Innova test had an average accuracy of 79% when the test was conducted by laboratory scientists, 73% when conducted by a healthcare practitioner and 57.5% when people brushed. themselves.

However, the data suggests that testing is worse in the real world. Liverpool tested between 6 November and 9 December, with around 125,000 residents. Of those, 897 tested positive without knowing that they had the virus. However, field tests missed 60% of infections in people who self-swab.

DHSC spokespersons have a strong quality assurance process in place. We have confidence in the lateral flow test to help identify someone who has no symptoms, but who can break the chain of transmission by passing the virus on to others.

