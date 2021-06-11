US military focuses on laser to track China





Austin released the directive after receiving a classified document from a Chinese task force he set up in February to examine challenges posed to the United States by Beijing.

“The efforts that I am leading today will enhance the department’s ability to revitalize our network of allies and partners, strengthen deterrence and accelerate the development of new operational concepts, emerging capabilities, a future posture of force. and a modernized civilian and military workforce, ”said Austin. in a report.

The specific steps of Austin’s plan are under wraps, but in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, the Defense Secretary said the Defense Department’s proposed $ 715 billion budget focuses on “Match the pace challenge that we see clearly from the People’s Republic of China.” it therefore includes “more than $ 5 billion for the Pacific defense initiative” in 2022.

The Pacific Defense Initiative, called the Pacific Deterrence Initiative in official Pentagon documents, is an attempt by Congress to “get the Pentagon to better prioritize the region in its annual budget process,” Senses Jim Inhofe said and Jack Reed when they defended her last year. .

Overall, the five-year initiative aims to provide billions to modernize US forces in the region, including the Aegis Ashore missile defense system for Guam, new radar defenses for Hawaii; more intelligence and reconnaissance resources; more ammunition; more Navy, Air Force and Navy troops in the region; and more training and drills with allies and partners.

Asked by Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Arkansas, whether the Defense Department is prioritizing China or being distracted by other issues such as climate change, Austin was adamant.

“The most significant military threat that we are focusing on – and you have heard me say this probably 100 times senator – is China,” Austin said.

U.S. military commanders say China is assembling an increasingly offensive military and expanding its regional footprint, as it steps up efforts to supplant U.S. military might in Asia.

Hot spots include the South China Sea, where Beijing has built and fortified man-made islands and deployed large fleets of so-called maritime militias, and the democratically controlled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its sovereign territory and around it. from which it moves more and more. military equipment in the past year.

Taiwan played a leading role in Thursday’s hearing, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, asking the top US military leader in uniform if US forces can defend Taiwan in the event of an Army invasion popular liberation to take control of the island.

“I can assure you that we have the capabilities if political decisions are made in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act,” General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in response to the senator.

Hawley is a staunch supporter of Taiwan and last year introduced the Taiwan Defense Law, a bill that would require Washington to maintain its ability to defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The bill died without receiving a vote.

Although the Taiwan Relations Act – US law since 1979 – is not clear on whether the United States will intervene militarily if China attacks the island, it does require Washington “to maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any recourse to force or other forms of coercion which would endanger the security, or the social or economic system, of the people of Taiwan ”, as well as the supply of defensive weapons to Taipei.

The ability of the US military to defend Taiwan has come under increasing scrutiny as China has built and modernized its military, including adding platforms and weapons that US military leaders have described as aggressive in nature.

“I cannot for life understand some of the abilities they put on the ground unless it is an aggressive posture,” said Admiral Philip Davidson, then head of the US Indo-Pacific. Command, during testimony before the Senate. Armed Forces Commission in March.

Milley told senators on Thursday that taking Taiwan by force would not be an easy task for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

“If you are talking about a military invasion of Taiwan, crossing the Strait, the Taiwan Strait with a large military force to seize an island the size of Taiwan against the military they have and the population they have. they have, it’s an extraordinary complex and difficult operation if, against an unopposed force, it’s a very difficult thing to do, ”Milley said.

But Hawley pushed the general to ask him if the United States could militarily block an invasion of Taiwan if Taipei couldn’t resist on its own.

“Yes,” Milley replied.

With Taiwan at the center of Thursday’s hearing, a report from a leading Washington think-tank earlier in the week warned that the United States will need to take a broader approach to counter the growing influence of the United States. China in Asia and the world.

“As competition intensifies, US military planners may need to expand the portfolio of possible contingencies involving China beyond traditional hot spots like Taiwan,” said the report, titled “The Quest for China for world primacy ”, researchers at RAND Corp.

The report argues, for example, that the United States must maintain its influence in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America or see China intervene.

“China’s success in establishing itself as the main arbiter in Middle East affairs, as the main sponsor of Africa’s economic development, and as a major partner in Latin America could lead to serious weakening of the strategic position of the United States as a world leader. and undermine its position in the Indo-Pacific theater as well, ”the report said.

But the RAND report also says the United States retains strong advantages that it should develop, including supporting its allies and partners.

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains an unattractive partner for many countries, especially in Asia,” the report said.

“And the (Chinese) military’s lack of power projection capabilities limits its ability to deliver the public security goods that have contributed to the success of US world leadership,” he said.

And it goes back to the recommendations of the Austin China Task Force.

“The most notable effort for the military will probably be the outreach of allies and partners. Military-to-military relations are part of that outreach and there will be more exercises with allies and partners,” a report said. Ministry of Defense on the working group. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos