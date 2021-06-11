UK threatens to fail with space flight propulsion





Misregulation and high costs risk undermining Britain’s ambitions to become a force in commercial spaceflight, according to industry executives who have warned that it will authorize missions abroad if the proposed rules are implemented.

Management said the UK regulations issued by the government failed to set clear and binding limits on sector debt for rocket launches from UK soil or potential damage on Earth from satellites falling out of orbit.

The regulations, which will take effect this summer, are meant to mark the final stage of preparations to fulfill Britain’s ambition to become the first country to launch a satellite in Europe.

However, the proposed rule has been a major stumbling block to years of campaigns by space industry executives and insurers.

Regulatory wording, which must be approved by Congress, opens up possibilities for space companies to be exposed to infinite risks.

This will make it impossible to secure insurance or set competitive prices for launch services in the UK, industry executives said.

A regulation submitted to Congress last month by the government stated that it could “set” liability limits, like standards in most spaceflight nations, but did not set limits.

When people make the decision to come to the UK, they will not see what Minister Hansard has to say in Parliament. They will go to legislation and say there is no cap [on sector liabilities for rocket launches from British soil].”

Many of these countries have set low liability limits of $20 million per license, and their governments have committed to taking the extra risk.

The two UK companies, who requested anonymity, told the Financial Times that they decided to seek release licenses in other countries because UK regulations are not clear.

The proposed rule “just didn’t start,” said one leading space company. “We won’t even talk about licensing issues in the UK until it’s fixed,” he added.

The government has insisted that space companies will not be held liable and will issue a statement in Congress.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it would determine a company’s debt on a case-by-case basis in accordance with UK regulations.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said it is clear that a limit of liability is needed, but cannot say when, how or at what level it will be set.

The priority was regulations approved by Parliament to allow launches from British soil next year, he added.

Neil Stevens, head of the space project at insurance broker Marsh, said the government’s congressional statement wasn’t enough.

“People are not going to look at Hansard to see what the minister has to say in Parliament when they decide to come to England,” he added. “They will go to the bill and say there is no cap.”

Alan Thompson, head of government for British rocket company Sky Laura, said the promise to make a statement in Parliament showed that the government was starting to receive messages.

“However, if these issues are not successfully addressed, there are serious risks to commercialization in the UK,” he added.

The spaceport is under development in England, Wales and Scotland, with the first launch scheduled for 2022, two years later than originally planned.

recommendation

The UK has targeted 10% of the global space industry by 2030, from a revenue of 5.1% in 2019 or £16.4 billion. Last year, the UK became part of the satellite broadband company OneWeb.

Meanwhile, a confidential document prepared by industry trade organization UKspace and prepared two weeks before the regulations are submitted to Parliament in May explains concerns raised by space companies about the proposed licensing framework.

11 companies are mentioned in this document, including Airbus, Intelsat, Spire Global, Orbex, and OneWeb, and we demand a legally binding official statement from the government that the limitations of liability will apply to all launch licenses. Businesses also said they should clarify the actual level of responsibility.

Rocket companies are also dissatisfied with the proposed time scale for UK licensing. This is set to take longer and more expensive than other countries.

One executive showed signs that the process could take 9 to 18 months. “It’s not really competitive,” he said. “The United States … is promising a processing time of 180 days.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos