UK Weather: Hottest day of the year to arrive this weekend as Euro 2020 craze kicks off | UK News





The UK is set to enjoy the hottest days so far this weekend as soccer craze strikes with the start of Euro 2020.

The highs of 2021 could be hitting 30C (86F) in parts of the southeast by Sunday afternoon, in time for England’s first game of the tournament against Croatia at Wembley.

This will be the hottest June 13th on record, and the hottest ever recorded when mercury rose to 28.3C (83F) in Northolt, north London, on June 2nd.

Image: Mercury could hit 30C for the first time this year.

Some parts of the UK will be hotter than popular holiday destinations like Ibiza, Mykonos and California. The reason is that the “jet stream” moves from the south. Also, given that none of those areas are currently on the government’s green list for foreigners traveling.

Temperatures will be warmer on Saturday in most of the UK, Wales and Scotland, with temperatures rising throughout the day in some areas until the mid-20s, the Weather Service said.

That said, Welsh fans should be able to get their barbecue out for their first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland in the afternoon, as it can heat up to 21C (69.8F).

Marco Petagna, forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Many parts of the UK will experience some good weather this weekend due to high pressure shifts across the country.”

“I’m afraid Saturday isn’t going to be an ordinary sailing for everyone, as parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland will see some clouds and some showers, while others will have plenty of sunshine.

“In many places you can see highs of 25C (77F) on Saturday, with the days getting cooler.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

England prepares for Euro 2020 tournament

Regarding Sunday, Petagna said: “For a lot of people in the UK, it will definitely be the hotter of the two days.”

“The high-pressure jet stream coming from the southwest brings sunlight and warm, dry temperatures,” he said.

The AA warns parents and animal owners of the dangers of leaving children or pets in a locked car, warning that their dog will become vulnerable to heat within 30 minutes.

Image: At the 2018 World Cup, soccer fans gathered in the outdoor fan zone, beer garden and pub to make the most of the sun.

Despite Wembley hosting all of England’s group matches this month, the stadium will only accommodate 25% due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the tournament will be screened in pubs across the UK that have implemented social distancing measures. The warm weather could trigger a scene similar to the 2018 World Cup when England reached the semi-finals.

Fans can also watch the game in a dedicated “fan zone”, a public viewing event hosted by the host city.

The UK’s official UEFA Fan Zone is located in London’s Trafalgar Square and is open to the main players of the first two group games before tickets are allocated through a voting system.

