Rubio says US must fight China’s “extraterritorial reach”, citing CNN report on Uyghur deportations





Members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee mentioned the exclusive report during a discussion with Human Rights Watch China director Sophie Richardson.

“CNN reported that a Uyghur man was taken from his pregnant wife in Dubai and extradited to China,” Rubio said in his opening statement to the committee Thursday. “If we do not fight against the extraterritorial reach of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) now, we will one day find that such practices will increase in frequency to the point that many places outside of China will be just as dangerous as the territories are directly. controlled by the CCP.

CNN’s report, released Tuesday, chronicled a spate of alleged detentions and forcible deportations from three major Arab countries at China’s behest: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A Uyghur is still at risk of being deported from Saudi Arabia.

Reports of Uyghur disappearances have pissed off the largely Muslim global diaspora in China’s Xinjiang region, which is home to a variety of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. The Uyghurs, who have their own distinct culture and language, are the most important among them.

In recent years, under President Xi Jinping, Beijing’s policy towards minority groups in the region has hardened noticeably, prompting many people to travel abroad. The families of the deportees fear that their relatives will end up among the approximately 2 million Uyghurs who have been sent to internment camps in Xinjiang in recent years.

Former detainees and activists call these “concentration camps” places where detainees are subjected to intense indoctrination intended to de-Islamize them, forced to learn Mandarin and educated in Communist Party propaganda.

The US State Department has accused Beijing of “genocide” against the Uyghurs. China vehemently denies the allegations of human rights violations, insisting that the camps in Xinjiang are voluntary “vocational training centers” designed to eradicate religious extremism and terrorism.

As Beijing’s global influence expands, human rights activists fear that even as Western countries criticize China for its treatment of Uyghurs, countries in the Middle East and beyond will increasingly be more willing to accept its crackdown on members of the ethnic group at home and abroad. .

“We need to do something about these crimes, more than just calling them out for what they are: China’s efforts to silence Uyghurs and distract the world from the ongoing atrocities also include coercion and intimidation of Uyghurs living abroad. This includes US citizens, US residents and US citizens speaking out at the risk of the Chinese Communist Party targeting themselves and their family members who remain in Xinjiang “said Rubio.

On Thursday, Senator Tim Kaine asked HRW’s Richardson how the United States should approach Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, citing revelations in the CNN report. Richardson urged the United States and its allies to give Uyghurs the right to seek asylum until the deportations are properly challenged in a “competent court” under international law.

Kaine said the United States would consider “good thinking.” If the detentions took place in allied countries – the three countries mentioned in CNN’s report are major allies of the United States – then the United States might be able “to bring people here under the rules of the United States. traditional asylum, other countries would also participate. ”

HRW receives weekly reports of Uyghurs facing deportation, Richardson said.

“Not a week goes by that we don’t have a case somewhere of someone who is in danger and is at risk of being fired,” said Richardson. “(Governments) fail to understand that people simply because of their ethnicity are at a disproportionate risk if they are removed.”

Richardson said that the first deportation of Uyghurs documented by HRW took place in Cambodia in 2009. “And it has been a real struggle in different parts of Asia, Central Asia and increasingly the Middle East. Richardson added.

CNN has repeatedly contacted Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for comment on the extraditions and has not received a response. The Chinese government also did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

