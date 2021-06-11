Over 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in UK





More than 70 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the UK, and more than 41 million people are receiving at least one jab. Public has urged them to get their first and second vaccines when they qualify.

More than 70 million COVID-19 vaccines are currently administered to adults in the UK, and the latest figures released today (Friday 11 June) show that the vaccine program continues with unprecedented speed and scale.

With a total of 70,253,625 doses, 41,088,485 across the UK received the first dose (78%) and 29,165,140 received both doses (55.4%).

The government has achieved its goal of providing the vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15, and plans to provide the first dose to all adults by the end of July. NHS England this week expanded its vaccine offering to all people over the age of 25.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

Our COVID-19 immunization program is continuing at an unparalleled pace and is in the final stages of the race to provide vaccinations to all adults by the end of July.

A total of 70 million doses is a phenomenal achievement and it is inspiring to think of 70 million doses of protection and hope for a country that has struggled so hard to control COVID-19 over the past 18 months.

The number of appointments booked over the past few days is a call to everyone who deserves a jab as soon as possible to show how passionate we are about vaccinations.

A recent study by the UK Department of Public Health (PHE) found that a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the delta (B.1.617.2) strain. The vaccine efficacy against symptomatic diseases of the delta (B.1.617.2) strain is similar after two doses compared to the alpha (B.1.1.7) strain, and is expected to have a much higher effect on hospitalization and mortality.

To help people get the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, we’ve moved up our second dose appointments from 12 weeks to 8 weeks for the rest of the top 9 priority groups who haven’t yet received the two doses.

The action followed the latest advice from independent experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), which recommended taking into account the latest evidence and reducing dosing intervals to respond to the threat of new strains of concern.

Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and rate of variants and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

This is another fantastic milestone and cause for celebration. A total of 70 million vaccines administered is a testament to the tireless efforts of our outstanding medical and management personnel. I can’t thank them enough for their efforts.

The benefit of this vaccine, which has saved over 14,000 lives, is evident when the jab is given. Book an appointment and get the maximum protection possible.

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19. People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get severe COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die from it, and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to spread the virus to others.

Actual research data from PHE shows that vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, saving 14,000 lives and preventing 42,000 hospitalizations in the UK.

PHE analysis showed that individuals who received a single dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had an approximately 80% lower risk of death for the alpha (B.1.1.7) strain, and a second dose could provide 85 to 90%. Protection against symptomatic diseases. Protection against death from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine increases from approximately 80% after a single dose to 97% after a second dose for the alpha (B.1.1.7) strain.

The UK continues to top the list of countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by YouGov.

ONS data released on June 9 showed that more than 9 in 10 adults (94%) had positive feelings about the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP clinics, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of an immunization center in the UK, and immunizations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

Dr Emily Lawson, who heads the NHS Immunization Program for NHS Englands, said:

Thanks to staff and volunteers, the NHS COVID-19 vaccination program opened more records this week as it opened to people in their 20s, making more than a million reservations in just one day and making more than 85% of the population over 50. erected. Now fully vaccinated.

With more than three-quarters of adults getting their first dose and more than half now fully vaccinated as part of the largest and most successful vaccination in history, NHS staff are doing everything they can to stab those who qualify as quickly as supplies allow. I keep throwing. , so when you get the next text for the jab.

background information

Health Minister Matt Hancock gave a speech at Oxford on 2 June praising the vaccine hero and reflecting the lessons learned from the vaccine program.

Up-to-date immunization statistics across the UK

NHS England: UK Vaccine Statistics

Actual data from PHE on the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine

PHE’s Latest Study on Home Transmission

ONS Investigation of Barriers to COVID-19 Immunization

YouGov data comparing consumption rates across countries around the world

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million dollars in the manufacture of successful vaccines for rapid time to market.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to help developing countries have access to a coronavirus vaccine, with 558 million in the UK this year distributing 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. person was put in.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, backed by the UK government, is available at a cost to developing countries, and this week the UK announced that it will donate at least 100 million extra coronavirus vaccines next year.

For advice on how to schedule or manage a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit the NHS website.

