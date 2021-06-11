COVID-19: UK reports 8,125 new cases – daily high since late February | UK News





The UK has reported 8,125 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since February 26, when 8,523 cases were recorded.

The latest government data compares with 7,393 on Thursday and 6,238 on Friday.

The latest daily figures also show that 17 deaths were recorded within 28 days of testing positive.

Meanwhile, 201,607 more people received the first vaccination and 308,038 received the second jab.

Now 41,088,485 have received one jab and 29,165,140 have both.

Due to the increasing number of cases, the British Medical Association (BMA) has urged the easing of all lockdown restrictions planned for 21 June.

Sky News Deputy Political Editor Sam Coats knows more doctors are due tomorrow, June 21st.

The BMA says that current data and evidence will not meet the government’s own four tests if it ends the restrictions for more than a week, and should instead review the situation every two weeks.

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Committee, said: “The vaccine’s superior effectiveness will be improved if all restrictions are relaxed early, as currently only 54.2% of the fully vaccinated adult population and there are many young people who are not yet eligible. The risk of being canceled is very high and leads to a surge of infections.

“Not only is the number of hospitalizations an issue, but the risk to the health of many young people who may experience long-term symptoms that affect their ability to live and work.

“Importantly, current data and evidence show that ending restrictions for more than a week will not meet the government’s own four tests, and it is important for the Prime Minister to respect his commitment to protecting the health of his people.”

This comes after reports that the government is considering delaying plans by four weeks to ease lockdowns, give businesses certainty and give people more time to get both vaccines.

Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates said the government is “growing pessimism” that the June 21 unlock will take place, and ministers are considering a delay of two or four weeks.

“It could be as late as July 19 until the final restrictions are removed,” he said.

“There is not a single government that fights against the extension,” he added. In particular, the Ministry of Finance is willing to postpone if necessary.

Image: Four tests to unlock

But Sadiq Khan said the capital of Boris Johnson England is ready to open on June 21st.

According to the LBC, the mayor of London wrote a letter to the prime minister. He said “four trials” met in the city and the “delay” for reopening “will have serious consequences for businesses that have suffered a lot.” already”.

The letter goes on to say that London’s hospitality, entertainment and cultural sector “will not be able to reopen or fully reopen in an economically viable manner” as long as social distancing is in place and “at risk of catastrophic collapse” .

Khan also urges ministers to extend the 100% business rate holiday and business eviction grace period if restrictions are extended beyond June 21.

The latest figures come after the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) revealed that more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases in the UK are now the Delta (India) strain.

PHE said it was 64% more contagious than the alpha (Kent) strain, and the vaccine was less effective against it.

Downing Street defended its border policy with respect to variants amid continuing criticism of the prime minister as the time it took to put India on the red list.

His spokesperson said: “I point out the strict border measures we have been implementing for quite some time now, and have confirmed that anyone arriving from India must be quarantined at home, and as I said later, people from India to the UK It means you have to quarantine yourself at the hotel when you arrive.”

