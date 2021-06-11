Queens Birthday List Honors Key Person in UK Covid Vaccine Promotion | List of Queen’s Birthday Honors





A key figure in the fight against Covid-19 and Britain’s vaccine success has been rewarded on the Queens birthday list of honors, disclaimed by Vaccine Task Force Chairman Kate Bingham.

Two leaders of the Oxford Vaccine Center research team that developed and manufactured a vaccine supported by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca are also honored. Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccines at Jenner Institute, Sad receive

The CBE is awarded to Ian McCubbin, Manufacturing Specialist in the Vaccines Task Force, and Mark Proctor, Global Supply Strategy, Head of AstraZeneca. Another task force member, Divya Chadha Manek, receives an OBE for overseeing clinical trials for various Covid-19 vaccines.

In education, there are knights of Hamid Patel, chief executive of Star Academies, one of the largest school trusts in the country, and Philip Augar, responsible for the government’s higher education review.

However, other honors are likely to raise eyebrows, including the knighthood of banker Antnio Horta-Osrio. His time in charge of Lloyds Banking Group was marred by controversy with criticism of those whose business was ruined by the HBOS Reading scam. scandal.

Banker apologizing for revealing privacy and damaging group reputation when the company oversaw thousands of job cuts is honored after the government has led Lloyds to say it is a key service to UK taxpayers banking group on the verge of collapse return to

There was also the knighthood of William Adderley, who donated £500,000 to the Conservative Party of Boris Johnson through the company he served as a director in the 2019 UK general election.

Adderley, the son of the founder of homeware chain Dunelm, also donated $50,000 to the voting vacation campaign through the same investment firm WA Capital. He founded the trust 10 years ago to honor his charitable contributions, including giving 5 million a year and donating 2 million to the Leicestershire Hospice to help improve care for terminally ill patients.

In another honor, CBE goes to Oxford historian who worked on a controversial project to build a balance sheet for imperialism right and wrong, which emerged as a prominent intellectual on the right in the so-called culture wars.

Nigel Biggar, Professor of Theology of Regius at Oxford, who dismissed criticism for the leadership of the project Ethics and Empire, is honored for his service to higher education.

Paul Goodman, who retired as Chief Inspector of the Derbyshire Police in a year when he had to use drones to monitor walkers and put black dye in the blue lagoon to defend against using drones to prevent public gatherings, gave an OBE for policing and prevention services. I receive. of cyber crime.

And then there’s the CBE of documentary photographer Martin Parr. Parr stepped down as artistic director at a new high-profile arts festival in Bristol last July amid racism. After introducing a book featuring the image of a black woman placed opposite a photo of a gorilla in a zoo’s cage, the apology parry is honored with a photo service. Parr is known for his photographic work, which often takes an anthropological approach to chronicle modern life, including English social studies classes. In 2014 he founded a foundation containing the Modern British Image Archive.

This list is one of the most racially diverse to date, with 15% of recipients coming from ethnic backgrounds. The last two honors lists had 14% minority beneficiaries.

This is the first list of beneficiaries classified according to their self-identifying socioeconomic background. Among them, 17.3% said they had a low socioeconomic background.

Of the 1,129 recipients of the award, 567 women were included in the list, accounting for 50% of the total. At the CBE level and above, 39% of recipients are women. 5% of beneficiaries are LGBT.

The youngest beneficiary is Amika George, 21, who has been awarded an MBE by the UK government for free term products to schools and universities across the UK through an online campaign calling for poverty eradication. In addition, honored friends Clegg Bamber and Anna Miles received MBEs for the Red Box project, helping teens access free term products.

The British Empire Medal goes to brothers John Brownhill and Amanda Guest, co-founders of Food4Heroes, who delivered food from local chefs to NHS frontline staff. BEM also goes to Rhys Mallows, 25, who repurposed the gin distillery to produce hand sanitizer.

Boris Johnson said: Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen countless examples of everyday heroes.

From those who use their expertise to develop life-saving vaccines that are now successfully deployed across the UK, to those who have dedicated their time and energy to caring for their communities.

Among the politicians are Rep. Meg Hillier, Labor MP and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, and Andrea Leadsom, Assemblyman Tory and former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Veteran Labor Congressman Tony Lloyd is knighted in Congress and Civil Service, and former Labor Congressman Mary Creagh receives a CBE.

Former and current advisors to the Johnsons government are also honored. This includes Oliver Lewis, a former voting leave employee nicknamed Sonic, who served as Johnson’s key aide before leaving the No 10s union earlier this year. He gets a CBE, as does Simon Burton, special adviser to the government’s top whip.

Myles Stacey, Prime Minister and special adviser to former Tory Westminster election candidate, was awarded an OBE for voluntary and charitable service to the black community during the Covid-19 response.

Maurizio Bragagni, a businessman and conservative activist who founded British-Italian Conservatives, receives an OBE.

