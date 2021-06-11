Biden to funnel funds from US border wall to military and yard cleanup





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Bidens’ administration will return more than $ 2 billion in funds allocated under his predecessor Donald Trump to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border for the military and devote the rest of the money to clean up the construction site, the White House told the budget office on Friday.

The move will return funds to 66 military projects spanning 11 states, three U.S. territories and 16 countries, the White House said in a related backgrounder. The plans include $ 79 million to renovate a US military school in Germany and $ 9 million for a shooting range in Indiana.

Trump, a Republican, made the wall a signature of his presidency, saying it was necessary to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking. During his four years in office, Trump secured around $ 15 billion for the project, including $ 10 billion in redirected US military funds.

Biden, a Democrat, issued an executive order on January 20 – his first day in office – that suspended construction of the wall, saying that a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a political solution serious.

The Biden administration said on Friday it would use its legal authority to stop any new border wall construction while calling on Congress to redirect existing resources to technology-based border security.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Thursday his state will build its own border wall, but it is not clear if he has the resources and legal authority to do so. Abbott and other Republicans have criticized Biden in recent months for overturning Trump’s restrictions as the number of migrants arriving at the border hit the highest monthly levels in two decades.

After Congress refused to provide the money Trump requested for the construction of the wall, his administration redirected funds earmarked by lawmakers for other purposes in order to pay for the project. Democrats accused Trump at the time of exceeding his power as president.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

