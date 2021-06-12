The surplus vaccines in the United States is increasing day by day as the expiration dates loom





Tennessee and North Carolina, the 19-Covid vaccine demand has slowed so much that they made millions of doses to the federal government, even though less than half of their total population is vaccinated.

Oklahoma did not request new doses in government for more than a month, rejecting its allocation of 200,000 per week. Across the country, states are rushing to use the doses before they expire this summer.

The United States face a growing surplus of vaccine against the coronavirus to imminent expiration dates and demand stubbornly delayed at a time when the developing world requires doses to stem an increase in infections.

The price of one million dollars, beer and free marijuana, shotguns drawn and countless other gifts across the country have failed to make things significantly on reluctance to vaccination, making the specter of new epidemics.

Inventories are becoming more daunting every week. Oklahoma has more than 700 000 doses on the shelves, but not administered as 4500 per day and 27,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses should expire at the end of the month.

one of

Millions of Johnson & Johnson doses throughout the country were to expire this month before the government prolongs their period of six weeks, but some leaders recognize that it will be difficult to use the same by then.

We can not really leave the doses expire. It would be a scandal, given the need to vaccinate some under-vaccinated communities in the US and blatant gap in vaccinations and the iniquity of vaccinations we have in the world, said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo , president of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California in San Francisco.

The United States have achieved on average about 870 000 new injections per day at the end of last week, sharply down from a peak of about 3.3 million per day on average in mid-April, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

one of

The President Joe Biden wants 70% of the US adult population is at least partially vaccinated by July 4. But the United States might not achieve this. Friday, 64% of Americans 18 and older had received at least one dose, according to the count of the CDC.

Some states, particularly in the northeast, have already reached this target of 70% for adults, while places like Mississippi and Alabama are far from close. Mississippi, in fact, has transferred large quantities of vaccine to other states and the federal government.

Amid the glut, the White House announced plans to share 80 million doses worldwide by the end of June and also to purchase additional 500 million doses of vaccine and Pfizer give the 92 low-income countries income and the African Union over the next year.

With more demand in Maine and Rhode Island, the two states each received 32,400 doses of Mississippi, where only about a third of the state is at least partially vaccinated. Mississippi also transferred 800,000 doses in a federal vaccine pool. The state has seen demand plunge to levels not seen since the first weeks of the deployment of the vaccine, with only 18,400 doses this week.

one of

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, responsible for the health of the state of Mississippi, said Friday that the Department of State Health was more than happy to help northeastern states.

In Mississippi, if people do not understand how important it is to stay alive, we want to protect other Americans, he said.

Each week, the states receive a certain number of doses of the government and are allowed to order injections. But more and more states, including Oklahoma, Alabama, Utah, Delaware and New Hampshire, have stopped passing new orders doses recent weeks because they have an important inventory . This has added to the skyrocketing federal inventories.

Those who skip the vaccine include Benjamin Schlink Pearl, Mississippi, who said he thought he was healthy enough to fight against the disease.

The way I see it, I do not care, because God is in control, has he said. If God wants you to have, you will get it.

Gayle Charnley, 69, said some of its neighbors in the small town thought she should be vaccinated, but she did not intend. They simply lay them on people as quickly as they can get, and we do not know what the long term effects, she said.

one of

Hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine were administered worldwide with intense security surveillance, and few serious risks have been identified.

Part of the slowdown in demand is a natural part of the deployment process. In Massachusetts, 68% of people receive a first dose and mass vaccination sites closed as authorities move to places difficult to reach, such as drug treatment centers.

Demand was particularly weak for the vaccine J & J, a unique and easy formula to store that was very promising because of its convenience but whose deployment has been hampered by links with a rare disorder of blood clots and contamination problems in a Baltimore plant. .

Bibbins-Domingo said that with many parts of the world desperate for doses, the United States has a moral obligation not to waste the formula J & J, which is especially useful in remote areas, among the homeless and in rural communities.

one of

At all costs, we must ensure that these doses reach those who can use them, “she said.

In West Virginia, the demand has almost completely fallen for the vaccine J & J. About 42% of the total population received at least one dose.

This is despite a draw of all, money shotguns vans. When Ohio started a trend draws to win a million dollars a few weeks ago, authorities found a strong 43% increase in the number of vaccinations, but only for the first week.

In North Carolina, a $ 25 payment cards have helped to bring people into the clinics, but even so, the state control no new dose to the government for the second consecutive week.

Instead, the state made 1.2 million doses. In Tennessee, 2.4 million were returned to the federal pool. This is a disappointing development for William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at the medical faculty of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

one of

If the Governor does not make an impassioned plea and ours did not, then I turn to local leaders of all kinds, he said.

In Colorado, which has donated more than 175,000 federally pool, there is a lottery a million dollars, and drag queens started waving to people in the clinics during the month of pride. In New Mexico, the biggest lottery prize in the country, 5 million, has halted the downward trend in vaccinations and may have caused a slight improvement, officials said. Washington State has allowed marijuana stores to offer free seals this week.

Although incentive programs have perhaps not pushed immunization rates, they remain a useful tool for states working on the difficult last kilometer of a marathon, said Dr. Nirav Shah, Head of Maine Center for Disease Control and President of the Association. Health Officers of the State and Territory.

one of

About a quarter of hundreds of people who responded to the gift of the North Carolina payment card said it was key to their decision to be vaccinated that day.

If states are able to prevent the transmission channels that would otherwise have landed people in intensive care on a respirator, missing work weeks, preventing their family to go to school, if we can avoid a handful of these incidents, then these programs will have been worth it, Shah said.

Several states do not control the government of new vaccines, including Alabama, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Utah and Oklahoma. Other states, such as Iowa and Nevada, always order new doses but in greatly reduced amounts.

However, Shah said the deployment of the vaccine in the country was going much faster than he had expected, and welcomed efforts to expand distribution to troubled regions like Africa.

One of the things that the pandemic has illustrated is that we are not safe, as a state, as a country, as a world, as a whole is not safe, he said . We should do our part to vaccinate everyone in the world. “

one of

___

The editors of the Associated Press across the country contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos