Iran regains UN vote after US clears UN payment





Iran recovered its vote in the UN General Assembly on Friday after the United States allowed Tehran to use funds frozen in South Korea to pay some $ 16 million it owed to it. global body.

Iran lost its vote in the 193-member General Assembly in January because it was more than two years behind. He owed a total of more than $ 65 million, but paid the minimum amount needed to win back his vote.

“Iran has paid the minimum amount due,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday, confirming that Iran could vote again.

Iran says $ 20 billion of its oil revenues have been frozen in countries like South Korea, Iraq and China since 2018 under sanctions imposed by then-US President Donald Trump.

“The illegal US sanctions have not only deprived our people of medicine, they have also prevented Iran from paying its arrears to the UN,” Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Twitter . “After more than 6 months of work, the UN announced today that it has received the funds.”

Iran was able to vote in the General Assembly on Friday to elect five new members of the UN Security Council.

Iran’s foreign ministry said it had offered the United Nations to use funds frozen in South Korea to pay its dues. He said the global body has followed up with the US Treasury Department to obtain the appropriate approvals.

“The permit was recently issued and the process of withdrawing membership fees from Iran’s account in Korean banks and transferring it to the UN account in Seoul has been initiated, and this payment will be made soon. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. Last week.

A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department said on Friday: “The US government generally authorizes the payment of dues to the UN, including through general licenses and specific licenses from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). ).

The UN payment comes as US President Joe Biden’s administration and Iranian officials are set to begin their sixth round of indirect talks in Vienna this weekend on how the two sides could resume compliance with the deal nuclear 2015.

As part of the deal with major world powers, Iran has limited its nuclear program to make it more difficult to obtain fissile material for atomic weapons in return for relief from US, EU and US sanctions. UN.

However, Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, arguing that he was giving too much sanctions relief in Tehran for too few nuclear restrictions, and reimposing sanctions that reduced Iran’s oil exports. Iran then retaliated about a year later by violating the limits of its nuclear program.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos