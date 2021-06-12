



In 2019, the most recent iteration of the Every Woman Biennial drew 3,000 attendees from two galleries in New York and Los Angeles. Among the 600 artists was a 12-year-old moth and butterfly trance photographer and a 91-year-old multimedia artist assembling paper.

It was ultimately my dream show, says C Finley, founder of the world’s largest biennial of female and non-binary artists. She’s confident about London’s upcoming Opening Bridge, London’s Thirst Trap, which will scratch the itch that people didn’t even know it was itching.

New York-based artist and curator Finley started Every Woman seven years ago, making room for the missing inclusion in the art world. The extension across the pond further pushes her agenda with the most diverse and comprehensive biennale program to date.

The month-long show takes place on June 12 at venues ranging from Canary Wharf’s 19th-century mansion to a barbaric building in central London featuring more than 300 artists from 33 countries. Peckham’s Copeland Gallery presents its main exhibition, My Love Is Your Love, which will fill its walls with works by more than 200 artists, all of which can be acquired. Five judges will each select an emerging artist who will reward 100 people.

All-woman extravaganza Divines by Anne Lauroz. photo: courtesy of the artist

The goal is to have a voice for everyone. Curator Eddy Grattan-Bellew, who approached Finley with an idea for a London outpost after meeting on the LA Bridge, isn’t stuffy about the medium that this is a wide church. They co-selected the works to break down barriers to access, entirely via free public calls, and almost everyone was involved. This is a fan issue. Expressions of all media, countries, ages and genders are welcome.

The Every Woman Biennale started in 2014. Less than a third of the artists participating in the Star Making Biennale at the Whitney American Museum of Art in New York that year were women. If this opportunity arises, the id creates all the women’s glamor, Finley said. Her friends are on the dream show: Whitney Houston Biennial! (Finley changed the show’s name in 2019 at the request of the singer’s estate.)

She captured moments from a community of artists she didn’t know existed. Not particularly representative of middle-aged women who have not received their moment. The first iteration of the Biennale in a month took place in 3,000 square feet of Brooklyn space. More than 1,000 people showed up for a one-day event that also had a dance floor. It was a connective organization because everyone was invited. Finley remembers.

The Biennale is partly exempt from ideology and does not claim to be a feminist to embrace all forms of gender expression. Finley isn’t saying we’re not feminists, he doesn’t say that in our statement. Nevertheless, influential feminist artists such as Guerrilla Girls and Marilyn Minter have been involved since its inception.

The London Bridge is the longest program in the Biennale and is a set to bring fresh blood to the city’s art scene. Mayfair’s Azerbaijani art space, Gazelli Art House, hosts the Naqsh Collective, two Jordanian sisters who create Arabic embroidery in brass. Born in Istanbul, Queer Art Projects has organized a performance program called Galatea. Each artist performed in front of a public monument. QAP members Tuna Erdem and Seda Ergul call the project the endurance performance of the British naturalization process.

Izzy Yons Monument Walk I at Trafalgar Square as part of the Galatea program. Photo: Courtesy of Yasmine Akim/author

The duo work reflects the restrictions and bureaucracy they manipulate to inhabit the country with arbitrary rules that make our work difficult. The problem was getting permission to do it on a historically public site that I later found out it was privately owned. The duo who strays from the word feminist equates it with a broader understanding of gender rather than a biennale.

Grattan-Bellew promises to be a very queer show. The program includes an Antonia Luxems film about a queer woman named X in search of liberation through a sex-filled universe. Artist and game developer Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley presents Youre Being Let Into a Space, a multimedia installation on black trance visibility.

For Finley, queer sex is more than sexual. It is radical wild outside the mainstream. In this case, motherhood is also queer. Czech artist Tereza Buskova, who came to the UK as an au pair in 1998, will create her mural Hidden Mothers in a workshop with immigrant mothers primarily from South Asia at Chats Palace in Hackney. Together, they will paint the building façade with a symbol inspired by cottages painted by women from the 13th-century Slovak village of Imani. Participating women will add embroidery to wooden structures built by female architects at Studio Polpo.

Endurance Performance Queer Art Project. Photo: Efe Onkinci/Eda Sancakdar

I have been struggling to present this piece about the invisible labor of women, especially immigrant mothers. Buskova talks about the financial and bureaucratic obstacles she has faced since starting the project two years ago.

The London Show and the exhibition in New York at the same time will be the first show Every Woman doesn’t match the Whitney Biennial. The main reason Finley explains is that the artist needs an opportunity that can’t wait another year after going through such a tough time.

This year’s Show New York chapter hosts 300 NFTs, all selected and published in different public calls. Finley sees the latest craze in the art world as a blank slate that hasn’t yet been filled with male artists. Although it is a decentralized platform with no gatekeepers or hierarchies yet, sales are still dominated by the tech-bro perspective. She fills the space with artists of her own type and takes a seat at the table. A 93-year-old painter is creating her first NFT, and the artists create flip-flop CGI graphics, poetry readings, and static sculptures.

After a long period of hibernation, the London show brings its boiling vibrancy back to the streets. “I love taking the streets with art,” Finley says. People from all walks of life meet a job and realize that the job is part of something bigger.

According to Grattan-Bellew, after a heteronormative blockade, this is what our community will get our streets back on. By 2023, we are already looking at other parts of the UK including Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow.

