Putin: relations with the United States have “deteriorated to their lowest point” in years





Biden, meanwhile, said Putin, is a career man.

He has spent most of his adult life in politics. Think about the number of years he spent in the Senate. Another type of person, Putin said. It is my great hope that yes there are benefits. Some drawbacks. But there will be no impulsive moves on the part of the sitting US president.

Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet in person on June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland. The summit will take place at the end of Bidens’ wider visit to Europe where he will meet with allies of the Americas in NATO and the European Union, giving the president the opportunity to listen to the concerns of other leaders. before the meeting with Putin.

Putin’s last meeting with a US president was in Helsinki with Trump in 2018, where Trump at the time appeared to accept assurances from the Russian president that Russia was not interfering with the 2016 US election.

Next week’s summit comes as the two countries remain at odds over a number of issues such as cybersecurity and Russia’s war with US-backed Ukraine. Biden did not hesitate to address these points of tension in a speech at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall earlier this week, where he made clear his goals of restoring relations with allies across the world.

We are committed to leading with strength, defending our values ​​and serving our people, Biden said. America is best positioned to advance our national security and economic prosperity when we bring together like-minded nations to support us.

Biden said he is meeting with Putin next week to let him know what I want him to know.

The White House tried to lower the bar for the meeting, sending the message that this is more communication and less deliverables.

Even with an adversarial relationship, as we have with President Putin, it is important to have that diplomacy face to face, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on CNN on Friday. So that the president has this opportunity to be direct, to be frank, to be clear about the consequences.

When asked if Biden would address Putin’s prosecution of opposition figures such as Alexei Navalny, Putin’s spokesman told CNN that CNN was not on the meeting agenda. , Psaki said the president fully intends to raise the matter.

It may not be on [Putins] the agenda, and that’s no surprise, Psaki said. But the president certainly has a firm intention to speak out against human rights violations, the imprisonment of dissidents and activists, which is a violation of what we believe should be standards around the world.

In Friday’s interview, Putin dodged when asked directly whether or not he had killed political opponents, like former ally Mikhail Lesin, telling Simmons he had heard dozens of such accusations. . When asked for an answer, Putin said he “loved Lesin very much” and had died in the United States. “You mentioned many people who actually suffered and perished at different times for various reasons at the hands of different people,” he said.

The Russian president has also been pressed by reports that his country has offered to provide Iran with satellite technology to help target the US military in the region. Putin shrugged his shoulders with a phrase familiar to many Americans: This is all fake news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos