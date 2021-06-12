UK and Australia job reports could spur GBP/AUD





On June 4, both the US and Canada released their jobs figures for May. The United States added 559,000 jobs to the economy, compared to 650,000, and Canada lost 68,000 compared to -20,000. Both are weaker than expected. This week the UK and Australia release their respective job data. Will they follow the same steps as the US and Canada, or will they outperform their peers and exceed their expectations?

UK claimant change

On Tuesday, the UK announces changes to the number of claimants for May. Currently, 62,000 claimants are expected to decrease compared to -15,100 in April. The BOE has already started the tapering process and hopes the economy will be stronger with fewer claimants, so that’s welcome news. At its last meeting, the BOE reduced its bond purchases (taper) from £4.4 billion per share to £3.4 billion per share. They meet again on June 24th. Changes in the number of claimants may affect your decision! However, British officials on Monday will decide whether to fully reopen the economy on the scheduled 21st of June or push it back due to the recent mutant case of the coronavirus. You need to consider whether a slight increase in cases is enough to corrupt jobs data.

Australian Employment Changes

On Thursday, Australia announces employment changes for May. Currently, 40,000 jobs are expected to increase compared to -30,600 in April. The splits for full-time and part-time jobs are equal at 20,000 each. Headline printing was weak in April, but losses were all -64,400 part-time jobs. In April, 33,800 full-time jobs were added to the economy. Traders should pay close attention to the distinction between full-time and part-time jobs in Australia. Melbourne restrictions were lifted after a two-week “stay at home” order, and vaccinations are far behind most developed countries. The lockdown was mostly in June, but traders should consider whether the resurgence of the virus caused a job slowdown in May. When the RBA last met on June 1, they maintained the guidelines that very supportive monetary conditions were needed until at least 2024.

GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD has been in a large and well-defined range between 1.7416 and 1.8527 since May 2020 after falling from its March 2020 pandemic peak. The price crossed the symmetric triangle (within range) but failed to break above it. range. Also, it was not trading above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6 lows of 1.8650.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Focusing on the short 240-minute period, we can see that GBP/AUD has tested several times above the downward-slope trendline of the triangle (green) mentioned above. The current trading range for this period is between 1.8169 and 1.8452, which traded over the past month. The instantaneous horizontal resistance above is 1.8372 to 1.8452. If the price breaks through the range, the next resistance is at the top of the triangle near 1.8527. First, support from the downward sloping trendline of the triangle (green) close to 1.8200, followed by horizontal support at 1.8168 and 1.8105.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/AUD is looking for a catalyst to get out of range for the past month (240 min chart) as well as last year (daily chart). With jobs data from the UK and Australia next week, you should consider that one or two events could be the catalyst. Throw in a tapering BOE and the pair can go out of range in a short amount of time!

