GOP senators ask Hill for veto over future US-Iran deal

Any potential deal with Iran carries risks that affect our entire nation. It is essential for America’s security and for world peace that any deal Biden negotiates with Iran be seen as a treaty requiring U.S. Senate approval, Johnson said.

Republicans have pressured Biden to also use the Vienna talks to pressure Iran for its malicious non-nuclear activities; but Democrats say that approach would spell the end of a new nuclear deal.

The Biden team is already facing a number of challenges emanating from Iran, including its support for proxy militant groups in the region who have sought to undermine U.S. interests there. Earlier this year, the president ordered airstrikes in Syria targeting Iranian proxies who had attacked US troops.

The Republicans’ new effort could further complicate the administration’s diplomatic efforts, as it is aligned in spirit if not letter with a push that allowed Congress to veto the 2015 US-Iran deal. Bill led by Johnson would subject any future deal to a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, an obstacle even higher than the 60-vote threshold to which the 2015 pact was subject.

More recently, the United States has been monitoring Iranian Navy ships crossing the Atlantic Ocean, potentially for an arms delivery to Venezuela. The Biden administration is pressuring the Venezuelan and Cuban governments to refuse Iranian ships, and a senior administration official has warned that the United States will take appropriate action in coordination with our partners to deter transit or the delivery of such weapons.

Biden also faces skepticism from some leading Democrats about his willingness to reinstate the 2015 deal. Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) said in a recent interview that commented on comments. The Iranian foreign minister’s recent reports in which he lamented the influence of the most extremist elements in his country raised questions as to whether the Iranians could be trusted.

You have to ask yourself, what can they accept and perform? Menendez said at the time.

