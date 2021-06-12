How much is too much? US inflation debate intensifies





The community of economic decision-makers is at the heart of a heated debate that may seem irrelevant and confusing to the general public: what is the real rate of inflation, and is it constantly on the rise? Although the subject is dry, its resolution is of crucial importance. Depending on the response, mortgage costs could rise, stock prices could become more volatile, and recent sizzling growth in the US economy could slow significantly. Policymakers, economists and financial analysts will certainly be watching incoming data closely.

How much has inflation increased?

Let’s start with some facts. Inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve’s preferred metric, called Core PCE (which tracks personal consumption expenditure excluding food and energy), was around 3.1% on an annual basis through April. 2021. When the rate is slightly higher to compensate for periods when it is slightly lower, that rate of around 3% cannot seem overly problematic. Likewise, surveys indicate that consumers expect inflation of around 3%, a slight increase from long-held public expectations of around 2.5%.

In view of all this, Federal Reserve policymakers have always said that they will be patient before raising interest rates and that they consider any spike in inflation above the acceptable range to be purely transitory. , the result of temporary bottlenecks as the US economy reopens after the pandemic-induced shutdown.

What is the debate in the United States?

Many economists outside the Federal Reserve argue that inflation is much higher than these statistics suggest, and that these higher rates are likely to persist longer than the Fed says. While Federal Reserve policymakers seem to believe that inflation will average 2.5% this year and decline thereafter, other economists believe inflation could reach 4% and possibly even higher over the course of the next few years. These observers fear that the Fed will fall behind and have to increase its rates sharply to control inflation, risking upsetting financial markets and potentially the US economy at large.

These worried thinkers present several arguments. First, they argue that the Fed’s measurement tools do not accurately reflect what consumers are buying. Their concern is that, as the economy reopens, consumers are increasing their spending on certain goods and services, such as gasoline, leisure travel and hotels, where prices are rising faster than in the United States. whole economy. In short, official statistics underestimate the inflation experienced by consumers. . As these price hikes take hold, they will cause consumers to expect even higher inflation and therefore demand higher wages, triggering a vicious inflationary spiral.

Second, these economists point to specific markets, such as used cars, where price increases have been particularly significant. They claim that the factors leading to these outsized price increases, such as supply shortages, will persist, again leading to higher inflationary pressures.

Finally, they argue that the level of government stimulus and the liquidity available to consumers through savings, government support checks and increased wages mean that demand will drive up prices (i.e. – say inflation) for years to come.

The bottom line is that there is little consensus on the trajectory of inflation in the United States for the next few years. With such a wide range of potential outcomes, each backed by reasoned analysis, the entire economics profession, including Federal Reserve policy makers itself, should be on high alert.

What does this mean for other countries?

If the Federal Reserve is wrong to think that the current rise in inflation is transitory, and if its critics are right that the Fed is late, the rest of the world will not be spared. A rapid rise in US interest rates will result in a more attractive US dollar relative to other currencies. In turn, other countries, especially emerging economies, are likely to experience a rapid outflow of capital to US markets as investors seek higher returns. Such capital outflows are likely to lead to volatility in financial markets in these countries, with increased risk of higher interest rates, slower growth, or even recession.

In addition, for economies that have issued debt in US dollars, it will become more difficult to repay it. This is true for both private borrowers and official (or government) borrowers. It is no exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching and wanting to know the answer to the question: how much is too much?

