



12:19 am ET

Alyssa Roenigk

Alyssa Roenigk is a senior writer for ESPN whose assignments have taken her to six continents and have seen her commit countless reckless acts. (Follow @alyroe on Twitter).

USA Gymnastics announced Friday that Dianne Durham will be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame, 38 years after becoming the first black gymnast to win the Senior National Championship and four months after her death at 52.

Durham will be inducted alongside the 2004 US Men’s Olympic team and four, including six-time world medalist Rebecca Bross, on June 26 in St. Louis.

“As our community continues to mourn the passing of Dianne, her pioneering legacy lives on in gyms across the country every day,” USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung told ESPN in a statement. “We could not be happier that the Hall of Fame committee has chosen to commemorate Dianne’s important and enduring contribution to our sport in this special way.”

Born in Gary, Indiana, Durham was known for her artistry and power, as a versatile gymnast and as a cheerful performer who imbued routines with her personality. After winning back-to-back junior national titles in 1981 and 1982, Durham moved to Houston to train with Bela and Martha Karolyi, who left Romania in 1981. At age 15, she won the 1983 senior national title, a groundbreaking feat, and with her teammate, Mary Lou Retton, ushered in an era of downfall and progression in the sport.

The last gymnast to beat Retton in the all-around, Durham looked destined for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and an all-around title race, but a combination of injury and politics robbed her of a berth in the team. Durham retired from competition at age 16 and eventually became a national level coach, gym owner and judge in Chicago.

“Dianne loved gymnastics no matter what,” Durham’s husband Tom Drahozal told ESPN. “But after what happened in 1984, even though she liked it, she always felt that part of the community didn’t like her as much as they liked the sport. that the powers that be did not value his contribution to sport. “

After his death in February, Drahozal received a wave of messages from current and former gymnasts inspired by Durham. Leung called and sent flowers. Members of the 1984 Olympic team reached out to say Durham has long awaited his place in the American Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Paul Ziert, former University of Oklahoma coach and editor of International Gymnast, organized a fundraiser to create a Dianne Durham Humanitarian Award and raised over $ 25,000. Last weekend, at the invitation of USA Gymnastics, Ziert spoke about Durham’s accomplishments at a ceremony in his honor at the US Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I don’t think she expected that kind of response,” Drahozal said. “She would be overwhelmed.”

Drahozal said he believed the surge of support for his wife after her death, along with the efforts of members of the 1984 Women’s Olympic Gymnastics team, had pushed USA Gymnastics and the Hall of Fame committee to finally recognize Durham.

“It’s all bittersweet,” Drahozal said. “The recognition is beautiful, but I would like her to be there to see it all and to personally receive her award. She always said that day would never come.”

The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Induction Ceremony will run alongside the Olympic Trials in St. Louis. Drahozal and Durham’s sister Alice Durham Woods plans to attend and accept the award on her behalf.

