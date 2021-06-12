US OPEN ’21: A quiz for the US Open, Californian style | Sports





How well do you know the history of the US Open? Try this quiz based on the 13 times the US Open has been played in California:

1. Tiger Woods won the most lopsided major championship of the US Open 2000 at Pebble Beach. What was his margin of victory?

2. Who won the first US Open held in California?

3. Who was the first player to win a PGA Tour and US Open event on the same course in the same year?

4. Which player was so frustrated with a putt coming back to him on the 18th green at Olympic Club that he prevented him from moving with his putter?

5. Jack Nicklaus touched the pins on the 17th hole at Pebble Beach on the last round of the 1972 US Open with which club?

6. Who had a three-shot lead at the US Open and shot 82 in the final round?

7. Which player made his pro debut with a 68 in the first round of the US Open at Pebble Beach?

8. Who was the first player to hit double digits at any point in a US Open?

9. Ernie Els and what other player finished second to Tiger Woods at the 2000 US Open?

10. Who lost a seven-stroke lead over the last nine in a US Open and then lost in the playoffs?

11. Which Californian course has hosted the US Open the most?

12. Which club did Gary Woodland use on his first putt on the 17th green in the last round of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach?

13. Name the only non-American to win a US Open in California.

14. Which US Open course is known as the Graveyard of Champions?

15. After Tiger Woods hit the driver in the ocean, his younger brother wanted him to hit the 2 iron on the 18th par 5 on Pebble Beach at the 2000 US Open. Why?

a.) To avoid the bunker on the right side.

b.) So that it is a fair fight.

c.) He only had one golf ball left in the bag.

16. Jack Nicklaus greeted which player in the TV tower after his last round at Pebble Beach by saying: Congratulations on your first US Open win.

17. Who missed an 18th putt at Torrey Pines to finish one playoff shot between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate?

18. Four players won and finished second at the US Open in California Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and who else?

