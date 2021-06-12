US to investigate Trump-era phone data seizures by Democrats | Courts news





The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched an investigation into efforts by the administration of former President Donald Trumps to secretly seize Democrats’ communications data in the US House of Representatives.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s announcement came shortly after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco made the request on Friday. Horowitz said he would review whether the data transmitted by Apple followed departmental policy and whether such uses, or investigations, were based on improper considerations.

Information was released Thursday that the Trump administration seized phone data from House Democrats in 2018 as part of an aggressive investigation into the leaks.

Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were told that Trump’s Justice Department seized their metadata from Apple three years ago as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security issues, according to three people familiar with the seizures who spoke to the Associated Press news agency.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, United States on February 28, 2021 [File: Octavio Jones/Reuters]Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement Friday that former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and are subject to a subpoena. if they refused.

Schiff and Swalwell were then on the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff is now the president.

While the Department of Justice routinely investigates disclosed information, including classified information, the initiation of such an investigation into members of Congress is extraordinarily rare. The disclosures reveal that one branch of government is using its investigative and prosecutorial powers to spy on another.

Metadata

The files of at least 12 people connected to the intelligence panel were finally shared by the company.

The Justice Department obtained metadata, likely recordings of calls, texts and locations, but no other content from the devices, such as photos, messages or emails, according to one of the people. . Another said Apple complied with the subpoena, providing the information to the Justice Department, and did not immediately notify members of Congress or the committee of the disclosure.

Apple informed the committee last month that the cases had been shared and the investigation had been closed, but did not give detailed details. The files of helpers, former helpers and family members, including a minor, were also seized, according to the head of the committee.

Apple said on Friday it received a subpoena in February 2018 requesting customer information for 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, not all of which were Apple customers.

Apple said the subpoena, accompanied by a gagging order from a federal judge, provided no information about the nature of the investigation and that it would have been virtually impossible for Apple to understand the intent of the desired information. without digging into user accounts.

Apple said it limited the information provided to metadata and account subscriber information, and that it did not provide any content such as emails or images in response to the Justice Department’s subpoena.

The secret seizures were first reported by The New York Times.

The Trump administrations attempted secret access to the data as the president publicly and privately ranted against congressional and then-special advocate Robert Mueller’s investigations into his campaign ties to Russia.

Trump has called the investigations a witch-hunt, has regularly criticized Democrats and Mueller on Twitter, and has repeatedly called fake news the leaks he found damaging to his agenda.

As investigations revolved around him, Trump repeatedly called for the loyalty of Justice Department officials.

Schiff and Swalwell were two of the most visible Democrats on the then Republican-led committee during the Russia inquiry. The two California lawmakers have made frequent appearances on cable news. Trump watched these channels closely, if not obsessively, and boiled over the cover.

The committee official said the panel continued to seek additional information, but the Justice Department failed to answer questions such as whether the investigation was properly founded and whether it focused solely on on the Democrats.

Former President Trump’s Justice Department secretly seized account data from at least two Democratic lawmakers in 2018, reports show [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]On CNN on Friday, Swalwell said he would not be surprised if the department attacked other members as well. He said an internal Justice Department investigation could find out. The Senate Intelligence Committee was not targeted in the same way, according to a fourth person who was aware of the investigation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

There is no indication that the Department of Justice used the files to prosecute anyone. After some information was declassified and made public during the last years of the Trump administration, some of the prosecutors feared that even if they could file a leak case, trying it would be difficult and a conviction would be unlikely, l one of the people said.

Federal agents interviewed at least one former committee staff member in 2020, the person said, and ultimately prosecutors were unable to substantiate a case.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos