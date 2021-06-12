Most people who initially opposed the Covid vaccine in the UK had the jab, study finds | Vaccines and Immunizations





More than half of those who were adamantly opposed to vaccinations in the UK at the time of their first vaccination had jab, a study suggested.

Researchers from the University of Bristol and King’s College London have also found that 1 in 7 of the most staunch skeptics who have not yet been vaccinated change their minds and try to get a jab if they get an offer.

Dr. Theo van Mack Andrews, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Social Sciences in Bristol, said the driving force for change of mind is the specific benefits of immunizations in that they can often travel and see family and friends again.

She added: Part of the rise in vaccine confidence has to do with social evidence. People feel more confident because they observe others taking the vaccine with confidence.

The first to get vaccinated were the oldest generation with a strong sense of civic duty, and they helped set the standard for being vaccinated when it was your turn. This has encouraged others to say that they will accept it or are certain they will do so, from what others have said they are quite likely to accept the vaccine.

Researchers also found that 84% of people who thought they were unlikely to or never had a vaccine when they requested it in November and December of last year were vaccinated.

Some people who were positive in principle were waiting and watching, McAndrew said, bolstered by evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective. Others were undecided when asked in early winter. In the course of the vaccine launch, they were increasingly persuaded that taking the vaccine was the right thing to do. For some, getting an invitation actually helped make up their minds.

But while the data suggests people are becoming more accustomed to getting vaccinated, the researchers warn against complacency. They pointed out big differences in terms of race and religion.

The study suggests that whites tend to be more reluctant to get a jab than those of ethnic backgrounds, and the researchers suggest that some people tend to blame some people for negative experiences with health care in the past. The researchers did not segment the data so that different ethnic groups could be analyzed individually.

Ipsos Mori interviewed 4,896 adults aged 16-75 in the UK from 1 to 16 April 2021 and 4,860 adults from 21 November to 22 December 2020.

