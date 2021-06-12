New plans for a quick recovery in Scotland’s tourism sector





The UK Government Tourism Recovery Plan supports better recovery from the pandemic. The plan aims to restore domestic tourism to epidemic levels by 2022 and international tourism by 2023. One Million National Lottery Dayout Plan to Support Attractions and New Rail Passes to Encourage Domestic Breaks

New rail passes and vouchers for popular tourist attractions are at the heart of plans to return domestic tourism across Scotland and the UK to epidemic levels by 2022 and international tourism by 2023.

A rail pass for stayers will be available later this year, which will help domestic tourists travel around the UK more easily and sustainably. The new pass builds on the success of the BritRail pass sold through VisitBritain and now offers international visitors the flexibility to travel around the country as well as discounted admission to attractions.

This fall, The National Lottery will launch a 10 million voucher scheme to encourage travel after the summer high season, allowing players to redeem vouchers at attractions across the UK from September 2021 to March 2022.

There will be a new focus on technology and data. The UK government will explore how tourism data collected across borders can support this sector, and we will create a tourism data hub to give the sector access to robust, accessible and timely data. The hub can track growth in active tourism such as water sports and hiking, and consumer trends in travel such as booking sustainable tourism experiences. The data collected helps us provide policy and marketing information while we strive to improve the visitor experience.

The UK government will develop a sustainable tourism initiative later this year to put the UK at the forefront of the global debate on sustainable travel. This will examine additional measures to reduce the impact of tourism on our environment while balancing the needs of the community with the economic benefits of tourism.

In 2019, Scotland welcomed nearly 3.5 million inbound visitors who spent $2.5 billion here, helping to position the UK in the top five countries in the world for inbound visitor spending.

However, the sector has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 million have been allocated to promote destinations across the UK, and 5.5 million domestic campaigns are already underway.

The UK government has acted resolutely over the past year to protect jobs and businesses in Scotland’s tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors, with decisive schemes, self-employment income support schemes and reduced VAT.

The plan also looks ahead to 2022, a huge year for the UK to showcase its country on the world stage through three major events. Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee, Festival UK 2022 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will promote the best of Britain at home and abroad. Additional bank holidays for the Queens Jubilee will further enhance tourism and hospitality.

UK Government Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston MP said:

Our great tourism sector is one of our country’s greatest assets, making a significant contribution to our economy and providing jobs to all communities. That’s why we’ve provided $25 billion in aid so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism recovery plan is a blueprint for how the sector can better recover from the pandemic, much faster than forecasts predict.

It’s been a tough year for the tourism sector, especially for our cities, but we know they’re ready to welcome visitors back and encourage everyone to rediscover the UK’s fantastic tourism offerings.

UK Scottish Minister MP Iain Stewart said:

Tourism is a cornerstone of Scotland’s economy, so it’s fantastic that this ambitious British government initiative is helping the sector recover.

Scotland offers a huge amount of services to tourists, from vibrant cities to stunning landscapes. The launch of the new rail pass will bring people from all over the UK to visit our beautiful country, helping tourism and hospitality a lot.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos