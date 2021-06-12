U.S. regulators urge financial firms to quickly drop benchmark Libor rates





Financial Stability Board Chairman and Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Randal Quarles addresses the Economic Club of New York in New York, United States, October 18, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

U.S. financial regulators on Friday urged market participants to step up efforts to detach financial products from benchmarks from the Libor interest rate, while questioning new benchmarks built to compete with their preferred replacement.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles stressed there was “no way forward” for Libor, which is cut after many banks were fined for manipulating it , and that companies have no reason to delay the transfer of derivatives and other market contracts to the new secured overnight rate financing.

“Deniers and laggards engage in magical thinking,” Quarles said at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a regulatory group. “The Libor is over.”

A host of senior U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, echoed the message, as regulators fear financial firms are moving too slowly away from the benchmark. previous one, which is due to expire at the end of this year for new contracts.

Yellen said some sectors, including business lending, are “well behind” where they should be in the transition. Regulators have struggled for months to convince market participants to ditch Libor and have relied on increasingly harsh rhetoric to convince them that the benchmark will no longer be an option in the near future. Read more

At the same time, regulators have had harsh words for competing benchmarks, like the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY). They warned that, like Libor, these benchmarks are based on relatively few transactions, which could make them unreliable or subject to manipulation. Read more

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said that BSBY is built around less than $ 10 billion in transactions per day when it is supposed to be the basis for billions of dollars in transactions.

“When a reference is mismatched like that, there is a hell of an economic incentive to manipulate it,” he warned.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos