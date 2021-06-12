UK Covid memorial wall needs to be made permanent, lawmakers say | corona virus





It almost started as a guerrilla tribute. Last March, grieving relatives started carving red hearts next to the Tamside Promenade for everyone who has died from the coronavirus in the UK. Now reaching 500 meters, the Covid Memorial Wall should become a permanent national landmark with over 200 MPs, colleagues and mayors.

Boris Johnson faces a call to permanently commemorate this wall of heart for the victims of the plague in London and his inter-party alliance, including Mayor Sadiq Khan and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Other supporters included Conservative MPs Peter Bottomley and Edward Leigh, Liz Kendall (Shadow Protection Minister), Ed Miliband (former Labor leader) and Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat leader).

They signed a letter to Johnson, written by Manchester Gorton MP Afzal Khan, who lost 3 relatives in Pakistan and Covid 3 in the UK. A wall with over 150,000 hearts claims to have brought home the process of national devastation and sorrow our country is facing.

Practically, the proposal would mean preserving a third mile of stonework covered with marker pens and paint behind screens or lacquer, obtaining planning consent, and establishing accountability for the wall that appears to be shared by St. Thomas’ Hospital and Lambeth’s Parliament. do. . Politically, that would mean accepting the tacit challenge of the government’s response to the pandemic, with Westminster Palace showing the second-worst per capita death toll in the world.

The prime minister said that the walls impressed him greatly when he visited in May, but he preferred the memorial at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which would provide a suitable place of reflection in the heart of our capital.

Work on the wall was launched in March by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group representing thousands of bereaved families and is conducting an urgent public investigation campaign. They considered covering the walls with drawings of their hands or candles before settling in their minds. It’s not planned permanently and volunteers will have to rewrite the weathered commitment. How to make room for more hearts in the new wave of Covid is also an issue.

Matt Fowler, who lost his father Ian, 56, in April 2020 to Covid-19 and helped launch the memorial, can’t believe the wall will come down when it’s so important to so many people.

It is inspiring to see the support of members of the House of Representatives throughout Congress becoming permanent and we sincerely hope that the Prime Minister will join in.

Downing Street said it will create Covid commemorative committees in other cities and towns to honor the dead frontline workers and vaccine makers.

Birmingham City Council has already planned a series of memorial gardens centered around a cobblestone bed, allowing the bereaved to write the name of a loved one on the stone. Trees will be planted 2 meters apart in accordance with social distancing rules.

Khan said he would approach Manchester City Council for a local memorial led by the bereaved, with possible locations near Piccadilly Gardens or the city’s cathedral.

The traditional bereavement process has been hit by the epidemic, so having a public space to come together and experience what it felt like to be isolated is powerful, Khan said.

Downing Street was contacted for comment.

