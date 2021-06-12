Alt Ice Cream Enters Mainstream As UK Sales Increase With Temperature | ice cream and sorbet





Ice cream, but not what you know. From fruit-filled Instagram candies to snacks made with coconut and peas instead of milk, the British will spend an extra 100m on ice cream this year.

Industry experts say it’s now entering the mainstream, with plant-based food sales skyrocketing worldwide as brands do a better job of mimicking the creamy taste of dairy products, despite using alternative ingredients like coconut cream, oats, almonds and peas. said. recipe.

Cornish alternative ice cream brand Cecilys said sales are booming as eating plant-based products becomes more and more normal. It’s a trend, but it’s becoming a part of everyday life, said company founder Cecily Mills.

Ice cream is not a healthy food, it is a generous, fun and happy product. So most importantly, people want products that taste great, whether plant-based or dairy. The manufacturer’s challenge was to replicate the cream of dairy, but Mills thinks his business and his competitors have succeeded.

Our main ingredient is coconut cream and this is perfect because with ice cream you need the right balance of fat, sugar and water to get the right texture and texture that dairy products do.

Which is Dairy Almond Magnum? Photo: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Mills has set two big trends with vegan Lovely Little Bites designed to provide a sweet frozen snack to millions of people who work from home. I actually kept the lid closed in the freezer, she said. Big companies like Walls currently sell ice cream cubes called Mini Cornettos and Mini Bites.

Despite concerns about obesity, Mintel expects UK ice cream sales to reach nearly 1.5 billion this year, up from 1.4 billion last year. According to the analysis, non-dairy substitutes are now boosted by high-profile products such as vegan Magnum, accounting for 14% of the market.

Despite consumers already opting for a huge selection of ice cream and lollipops from supermarket shelves, the demand for novelty, especially among younger consumers, is relentlessly harsh, says Tetra Paks Torben Vilsgaard. The Danish company’s equipment is used to make half of the world’s ice cream and is well positioned to identify new trends.

Vegan Almond Magnum. Photo: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Producers today aren’t just thinking about creating a plant base. They’re thinking about making a product of the same quality as a dairy base, Vilsgaard says. We are looking at sensory and technical characteristics. It is no longer a niche market, it is becoming a mainstream product.

When ice cream lovers come in in smaller portions, they will eat more often, Vilsgaard said, making them smaller into individual ice cream cube packets that can be shared with tiny cones is the next big thing. They are getting smaller and smaller. It’s no longer a mini, but a micro, he said.

The company is also developing the kits needed to mass-produce lollipops, a visual feast featuring whole berries or nuts for the Instagram crowd to enjoy. Customers want different textures and an understanding of the interior.

However, Vilsgaard says integrating these extras into a Magnum-style lolly is difficult without bending the sticks.

