History helps us understand the body politic – The Oxford Eagle





Editor’s Note. This is the first in a two-part series. The second is here.

Originally, they were immigrants or pilgrims, fleeing an old world that no longer suited and looking for a new one. Over time, they became settlers, developing New World neighborhoods. As the complexity of shaping their new world increased, involvement with the Old World became more and more difficult to bear. And so, they became patriots, determined to have a life that matched their philosophy of independence, ready to fight for rights they saw as natural. Finally, in spurts, in fragile stages, they became Americans, freed from the clutter imposed by a foreign power that neither understood nor cared to understand what they considered to be the penultimate value: individual freedom.

Oh it had ended there, the pilgrim-settler-patriot standing proud and strong like an American. Sadly, the drama had one more act to play, turning what would have been a magnificent battle of heroes into a quagmire of antagonists interested not in the great good of America but dedicated to the special and trivial purposes of a party. .

Almost before weed grew back in Lexington, Saratoga, Breeds Hill, quarrels and dissension erupted over the prize that had been won in the revolt: a sovereign union organized to help the greatest number of citizens or a cowardly confederation. whose members could override the United States when they chose. With the latter in mind, Thomas Jefferson even wrote and provided laws for the Kentucky legislature to enact; these laws (never passed) would have authorized the state of Kentucky to withdraw from the United States. Thomas Paine has often been quoted: This government is the best which governs the least. (Shortly after Henry David Thoreau amended Paines’ sentiment: This government is the best that doesn’t rule at all. Thoreau, Paine, and Jefferson apparently weren’t afraid of chaos.) In a letter to a friend Jefferson insisted that it was for the good of the nation that blood be shed every few years. The last great convulsion of the Revolution, perhaps the bloodshed to which Jefferson had alluded, would wait until the 1860s. As representatives of the northern, central and southern states struggled to define the relationship between the State and the Union, two parties emerged, the federalists and the anti-federalists.

Although many members of government, like John Adams, the second incumbent in our highest office, foresaw the dangers of such a division, nonetheless party loyalty coupled with party weight quickly became the arbiter of the law. and custom. Adams wrote: There is nothing that I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties, each organized under its own leader and converting measures into opposition to each other. And later he wrote: How few aim at the good of the whole, without aiming too much at the prosperity of the parts!

The past year has been rich in smear campaigns, enough to make your stomach turn. John Adams warned a long time ago: our election runners have gone for the price. Such a whip and spur and huzzaing! Through thick and thin, through mud and dirt, through bogs and bogs and swamps, rushing and splashing and screaming, the devil takes the last row! How long will it be possible for honor, truth or virtue to be respected among a people who are engaged in such a rapid and perpetual succession of collisions and conflicts so insane? How long indeed.

Sadly, and far too quickly, the new nation saw the deaths of its only two non-party presidents, George Washington and John Adams. Is it possible that Washington turned down a third term because it saw this dark shadow rise? Is it also possible that Adams had a second term if he had allied himself with a party? Either way, Thomas Jefferson, the third man to sit in the nation’s highest elected seat, was fully engaged in the party’s machinations. Since then, the incumbent of the office of President has been both the leader of the nation and the leader of his party.

And for much of that time, it was difficult, if not impossible, to discern which set of interests most affected him, the nation or the party. Even before the echo of the cannons at the inauguration has died down, this individual is busy equipping the government with his people, who are not necessarily the best candidates for a position. And long before the four years had passed, this person began to spend more and more time working to keep his tenure for another four years. His personal importance and his power outweigh the good of the country. Only Lyndon Johnson chose to look at the world and admit that he was not the man to rule it.

TJ Ray is a retired University of Mississippi professor and community columnist.

