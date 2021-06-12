Earth Strategic Agreement With China Keeps U.S.-UK Relations Special





Joe Biden and Boris Johnson met for the first time ahead of the G7 summit on Thursday. Much media discourse has highlighted the White House’s concerns about Northern Ireland, and presidents have despised former prime ministers. But as the Bidens US prioritizes its anti-China alliance, analysts say the UK is far more alike than Germany or France, showing that the UK is substantive under the smile of a special relationship.

Bidens’ relationship with the British Prime Minister started off abruptly before he entered the White House, accusing Johnson of being a physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump. The populist ex-US president did little to smooth Johnson’s relationship with the Democratic heir, falsely claiming that the PM was nicknamed Britain’s Trump in 2019.

Northern Ireland was expected to be the Biden-Johnson flash point. Since Biden deals heavily with his (partially) Irish Catholic heritage, it is not surprising that the US embassy in London expressed serious concerns last week about the escalating Anglo-EU Northern Ireland conflict. Experts predicted Biden would pressure Johnson to keep the Brexit deal as the UK prime minister seeks changes to address union grievances in British states.

But after the meeting, which featured a bold expression of shared priorities, as well as a Biden leaf on the importance of a special relationship, journalists asked whether the president had been vigilant about Northern Ireland.

Washington obsessed with China

Biden’s avoidance of Northern Ireland comes as no surprise because America’s primary interests are not at stake, suggested Richard Whitman, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Kent.

Britain could not explain what it was trying to do to use public diplomacy to remind Washington that the Republican community is not the only group with their own priorities and views on how to keep peace in Northern Ireland. said. Nevertheless, Whitman emphasized, this issue was, of course, the subject of greater magnification.

In contrast, Bidens’ focus on China cannot be magnified enough. His administration emphasized from the outset that amplifying geopolitical competition with China is an international priority. The Washington G7 is therefore urging European partners to rally with China.

I don’t think people realize how important China is to everything Washington does now, said Robert Singh, professor of American political science at the University of London Burke Beck. It has become fashionable to think that the new Cold War is nonsense and protected by foreign policy hawks. Remnants of neo-conservatism. But I don’t buy it. Everyone you talk to in Washington is obsessed with China.

british hawk

China also occupies many places in Westminster. The UK instituted Volte Pace in the early 2010s after saving China as an export market and source of investment under then Prime Minister David Cameron.

The China Research Group, a Tory backbench organization, was founded in April 2020 by two influential Conservative lawmakers, Tom Tugendhat and Neil OBrien, to pressure the Johnsons government to take an increasingly hawkish line in China.

The pressure group soon got the kind of change they wanted. The UK allowed Chinese tech company Huawei to play a role in supplying the country with 5G infrastructure in early 2020, despite protests from the US. However, later that same year, the government ordered telecom companies to stop installing Huawei 5G equipment by September 2021, allowing plans to remove all equipment by 2027.

Then, an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy, released in March, presents a new focus on responding to China’s systemic challenges to our security, prosperity and values ​​while viewing climate change as a potential domain. It has set a long-term UK agenda. cooperation with Beijing. The UK will lean towards the Indo-Pacific region, the report said.

The UK aims to provide the most extensive and integrated presence of any European country, working closely with the US and its Asian and maritime allies, the Consolidated Review said. In response, Britain announced in April that it would send its largest British naval fleet to the Indo-Pacific since the 1982 Falklands War.

There is a clear increase in geo-strategic agreements between the UK and the US, especially with regard to China, Whitman said. And a group of British airlines stretching eastward shows Washington that London is taking action, not words.

The UK’s realignment of China’s policy since Cameron’s time stemmed from following the US, but further shaping British thinking, Whitman continued. Britain is putting an end to a long and meticulous view of its relationship with China. For example, many of the Labor Party agreed that not only should they take a stronger stance within the Conservative Party, but they should also vehemently oppose China’s treatment of Uyghurs across Parliament.

Germany’s Geopolitical Constipation

With that in mind, Biden, rather than the EU national leader, meant that the democratic states proposed developing an alternative to the China Belt and Road international infrastructure project in March.

Indeed, the EU’s position on China has differed significantly from that of the UK over the past year. A month after Biden defeated Trump, the EU Commission announced a comprehensive agreement on trade with China. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a key architect of the deal, supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Consensus critics have argued that influential companies like German automakers will benefit European leaders, but are naive about the strength of China’s commitment to forced labor and technology transfer. Many in Washington were disappointed that the EU had effectively rejected the Biden administration’s call to consult with the new White House on European economic relations with China.

Then, in May, the EU Parliament halted trading after China imposed sanctions on several MEPs and European researchers specializing in China.

When China imposed sanctions, it had a huge impact on the Brussels Ring Road, Whitman said. However, there is still a big gap between where the US is coming from China and where the UK is now and where the EU is.

Much of the EU thinking about China is focusing on its rise as an economic opportunity. There were a lot of short-term thinking and hopeful long-term thinking, Whitman added. Germany in particular suffers from some sort of geopolitical constraint. It is very difficult to think geopolitically and has long considered China as an export market rather than a competitor.

British financial services firms and German and French manufacturers have found lucrative export markets in China. However, it was easier for the British government to subordinate economic interests to political interests, as it had already thrown the city of London under the bus by pushing for a Brexit deal that shuts down the financial sector in the European single market. Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, argued.

Apattern that lasted for decades

A rich history of US Presidents and British Prime Ministers starting uneasy before they get closer as the US President and the UK Prime Minister cannot keep their eyes off of the Biden-Johnson relationship, in their agreement that China is far more competitive than its export markets. shows. Pay attention to key international questions.

Tony Blair, on the other side of the American party divide, was doubtful that he would form a bond with George W. Bush after enjoying a close relationship with his predecessor. Bill Clinton’s fervent response to 9/11 heralded a war on terror. Similarly, George H.W. Bush began to break away from his famous friendship with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, and until Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in the late 1990s, he preferred German Chancellor Helmut Kohl as a special European affair, to which Bush sought advice. It was the Iron Lady who relied on. .

It’s a pattern that goes on for decades. After Bush Sr, Washington went through a transition thinking London would lose to Berlin and Paris, Singh said. He thought Cole was the one to bet with with German reunification. Thatcher was considered a woman yesterday. But the United States had to take action and found Britain to be its most reliable ally.

With all the friction and all the UK declining activity in many areas, London is still useful for Washington that way, Singh concluded. Biden had no choice. Johnson had no choice.

