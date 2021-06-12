Scott Morrison arrives in UK for G7 amid protests over climate change action | Australian News





Scott Morrison arrived at the world’s G7 meeting, the so-called most advanced economy, amid climate change protests and a call from Prince Charles to do it for the planet.

Official talks on economic recovery, global resilience and foreign policy began Friday among leaders of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Australia is one of four invited countries to the G7, and Morrison will only qualify as an observer at the summit in Cornwall, southwest England.

Morrison, one of four invited countries, will join other world leaders along with South Africa, South Korea and India for an official dialogue on climate and nature, health and open society on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking at an official reception for G7 leaders, Prince Charles said the COVID-19 pandemic is showing what a real crisis without borders looks like.

However, climate change and biodiversity loss represent a borderless crisis, the solutions of which have been debated and postponed for too long.

The future king of England said the global response to the pandemic and the way countries are working together are examples of the scale and speed at which global communities can come together to solve a crisis when political will is harnessed.

We are doing it for the epidemic. We must also do it for the planet, he said.

When the leaders arrived, so did the nearly 100 climate change activists who walked over six days to get to Carbis Bay.

Morrison faces pressure on Australia’s climate change record, and the target is considered ambitious and has a position as a major fossil fuel producer and exporter.

G7 Environment Ministers have agreed to provide climate targets in line with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

Morrison said Australia is a very important place to be today when visiting the UK to join the G7-plus talks.

His plane was scheduled to land at Cornwalls Newquay airport, but was canceled due to thick fog and required several hours of driving to reach the summit site.

This is the third opportunity we have been privileged to participate in these discussions and there is a lot on this agenda for Australia, he said.

Morrison had previously been invited to the G7-plus 2019 summit in Biarritz, France, and the 2020 event was held in the United States but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Australia will inject 20 million Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate the world in an effort led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said.

This 20 million dose will ensure that we continue to be accountable as part of our broader global responsibility to fight this virus to support goodness in our region.

Morrison said there has never been a more important time for Australia than sitting around such a table.

It deals with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic downturn it entails, and especially the recovery we are building at home in Australia, and our economy today is bigger than it was before the pandemic.

He said the summit will help ensure a rules-based order that protects our oceans while protecting our trade, and helps protect the way nations can live and work together in a positive way around the world. said it would be

Australia also has a free trade deal with the UK, and officials are hoping for progress as Morrison meets Johnson after the G7 ends on Sunday.

Farmers’ access to Britain was a key tenet of the negotiations, as British agricultural groups worry about flooding markets with Australian beef and lamb.

Australia estimates that 0.15% of all beef exports go to the UK, according to the National Farmers Federation.

Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham, who began negotiations when he took over the trade portfolio, said the deal had been reached where Australia sees access to agricultural markets as important for all trade deals.

Birmingham senator told Sky News on Friday that he wants to keep the market open as absolutely as possible so that Australian goods can enter without tariffs and quotas.

Morrison will meet with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihi de Suga and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.

Morrison isn’t expected to make any new commitments to the climate, but Australia is facing calls to support carbon tariffs on emissions-intensive imports.

However, the Prime Minister considers all forms of carbon tariffs against Australia’s national interest.

Morrison’s focus is on preparing for the pandemic of the future, business-driven growth, free and fair trade, and an international rule-based order.

Prior to the meeting, the prime minister met with Singaporean representative Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore is expected to be the second country to build a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia after New Zealand, but the new deal is months away.

Lee said the travel bubble will not be approved until the majority of the population of both countries are vaccinated.

Australia lags behind Singapore in the immunization process, with less than 3% of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

Less than half of Singapore’s 4.7 million population are fully vaccinated.

