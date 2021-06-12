



The Queens Birthday Honors recognize 129 people abroad for their outstanding service to the UK, or have received international awards for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, including British scientist Dr Michael Houghton and Irish vaccinologist Prof. Adrian Hill, special people in various fields was commended. Director of the Oxford Jenner Institute

The list of honors for overseas and international birthdays 2021 released today recognizes 129 outstanding people in various fields. These include business, philanthropy and volunteering, culture, development, education, foreign policy, health, security and sports.

Among the recipients of this year’s awards are Dr. Michael Hutton, who received the Knights Templar for Medical Service, and Professor Adrian Hill, who received the Knights Templar for Science and Public Health Service.

The award presented to Professor Hill is one of a number recognizing outstanding medical contributions abroad and internationally as part of the COVID-19 response. This includes honorary OBEs for vaccine development by Professor Teresa Lambe of the Jenner Institute and Professor Massimo Palmarini of the University of Glasgow. Honors are also awarded to those who have provided outstanding support to British nationals abroad during the pandemic.

Detailed information about the winners of the article-level awards is included in our overseas and international listings.

Sir Philip Barton, Executive Vice President of the Office of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development, and Director of Foreign Service, said:

Congratulations to all the honorees and thank you for your hard work and years of service. Britain’s global impact depends on outstanding people like those recognized at this year’s Queens Birthday Honors. Thank you for their outstanding contributions.

Recipient: Lynda Crafter

The Zimbabwe A National Emergency (ZANE) head of operations receives an OBE to serve British nationals in Zimbabwe.

Lynda Crafter as Head of Operations for ZANE, a UK registered non-governmental organization, is recognized for her outstanding and lasting contributions to supporting the British people in Zimbabwe. Since 2007 Mrs Crafter has provided support to vulnerable and elderly British nationals in nursing homes and other parts of Zimbabwe. Her responsibilities range from assisting the elderly with financial aid, medications and medical procedures, to providing food for nursing homes and poor pensioners living in their own homes, to liaising with health care providers for use in emergencies. From building to building.

Most recently, she led a UK government-funded project to support British people in 40 nursing homes identified as being at high risk of contracting COVID-19. This included personally traveling hundreds of kilometers across the country, distributing funds and providing support to managers, all of which put their personal safety and health at serious risk in the difficult lockdown situation.

Upon learning of her award, Lynda Crafter said:

I was surprised and happy to hear about this award, but I am honored to recognize the ZANEs team work in Zimbabwe. Had it not been for FCDO grants and a joint project with the British embassy, ​​we would have witnessed more COVID-19 infections in nursing homes in the country.

Amina Plummer

The Director of Education at The Owls Nest International School in Accra, Ghana receives an MBE for Education and Social Work Services in the UK and Ghana.

Originally from Manchester, Ms Plummer spent her early career supporting children, parents and guardians in the diverse communities of Moss Side. She continued to work as a lecturer at the University of Salford, where she was responsible for modules in Child and Family Leadership, Social Inequality and Human Rights. As Counseling Supervisor at the NSPCC, she has published a master’s thesis related to protection with a focus on Africa.

Plummer moved to Ghana in 1999 and in 2007 established a comprehensive international school in Cantonments to teach the British curriculum. She also supported disadvantaged children and families in the area through philanthropy with school and street children. In December 2018, Oxford’s Academic Union declared the school one of the best local educational institutions and recognized Ms Plummer as one of the Educator of the Year.

Upon learning of her award, Amina Plummer said:

I am delighted and honored to receive this award and thank you to those who nominated me. I am delighted to know that over 40 years of my calling has been appreciated and recognized. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, especially my family, friends, colleagues and most of all my children and families.

Neil Taylor

He also receives an MBE for British/Estonian Relations Services, a historian and travel writer.

Neil Taylor is recognized for his outstanding contributions to bilateral relations between England and Estonia. Since Estonia regained independence, he has played an important and lasting role in the development of cultural relations between the two countries. With the 8th edition of Bratt’s Guide to Estonia, he encouraged intrepid British travelers to rediscover countries and cultures largely cut off in post-World War II Western Europe.

And in 2018, the 100th anniversary of the first Estonian independence, Taylors wrote Estonia. Modern history has been praised by many critics, including Estonia. In a country where appreciation and knowledge of the past are essential to understanding the present, Taylor helped to remind and celebrate the historic connection between the two countries and Britain’s longstanding support for Estonian independence.

Learning his award, Neil Taylor said:

It is with great honor that my humble contribution to the Anglo-Estonian relationship has been recognized in this way. My work would not have been possible without the constant support and enthusiasm from the UK and Estonia travel trade and publishing representatives.

David Alexander Robertson

The manager of Real Kashmir Football Club in India has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for service to the community in Kashmir and British/Indian relations.

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) manager David Robertson was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) on the Queens Birthday Honors List for his service to the community. The award recognizes Robertsons’ outstanding contribution to the sport and community as RKFC’s head coach since January 2017. This also includes guiding the soccer team to the I-League when the team played their first match at this level. Last season in the I-League, RKFC had the most home ground matches, averaging 25,000 players per game.

Upon learning of his award, David Robertson said:

I am very pleased to be recognized and awarded this honor for my achievements in Kashmir. I enjoyed every moment I spent in Kashmir. It was a real pleasure to work and meet so many great people. I consider Kashmir my second home.

