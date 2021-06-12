Merkel and Macron Call on UK to Implement Northern Ireland Protocol | Brexit





EU leaders, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a joint attack on Boris Johnson in a deadlock on the Northern Ireland Protocol on Saturday, warning the British people to respect their words.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the need to fully implement the Protocol in their bilateral meeting with Johnson at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Lyse Palace said the French president emphasized the common values ​​between the two countries and the prospect of re-establishing relations.

But Macron added that for this re-engagement, he strongly stressed that Britain must respect their words to Europeans and the framework defined by the Brexit Agreement.

Britain hoped to exclude Brexit from the agenda at Carbis Bay, where other pressing issues, including the climate crisis, will be discussed. However, discussions about implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol broke up without an agreement earlier this week, and a stalemate is looming over the summit.

Downing Street said the protocol proposed a joint effort on the EU side through separate meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and two EU Presidents, Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and Charles Michel of the European Commission. solve the problem.

EU officials said von der Leyenne and Michelle impressed the EU’s unanimous prime minister on the matter and urged the investigation into the matter to be overshadowed.

A spokesperson for the prime minister disputed the lyses story of his meeting with Macron. That’s not how I characterize their meetings, he said. The Prime Minister and President Macron agreed on the need to deepen bilateral relations between Britain and France.

He argued that Macron had no closer relationship in resolving the deadlock on the protocol.

Johnson’s spokesperson told EU leaders that it was looking for an urgent and innovative solution to the protocol problem.

Asked if the UK is committed to implementing the treaty in Northern Ireland, the spokesperson said: The Prime Minister is focused on working within the Protocol. This is our current approach.

Official readings of Merkel’s meeting said Johnson underscored Britain’s position on the Northern Irish Protocol and the need to uphold Britain’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab publicly used the stronger term on Saturday, calling for pragmatism, not bloody, about the way the EU applies the protocol.

Raab told the BBC Radio 4 Today program: They could be more pragmatic about the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol in a win-win manner, or they could be bloody and pure about it. We do not allow the integrity of the UK to be compromised.

EU sources said Von der Leyen and Michel had publicly expressed their stance on the protocol before flying to Cornwall and wanted to hear Johnsons’ views.

The two met Johnson at 9:20 am. Von der Leyen said at a press conference earlier this week that the Northern Ireland Protocol must be implemented, and Macron warned that nothing could be negotiated on the Protocol.

Both sides argue that the UK has made more than 10 proposals but has not received a response from the EU, arguing that it is the others’ turn to compromise.

The UK has threatened to unilaterally extend a grace period for implementing some checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, starting on June 30.

This could effectively ban chilled meat products such as sausages from the UK to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland complies with EU agricultural rules as part of a delicate compromise to stem the rugged borders arising from the island of Ireland. However, the EU says the UK has not kept its promises to carry out inspections of goods entering Northern Ireland.

They were also outraged by the militant tone taken by David Frost, the cabinet secretary responsible for negotiating with the EU.

When it became clear that Brexit issues were unavoidable, Sir Frost was unexpectedly added to the guest list for the Cornwall Summit earlier this week.

US President Joe Biden also showed this week that US diplomats have warned Britain that Frost’s actions risk escalating tensions in Northern Ireland.

Johnson insisted there was no disagreement on the matter when the two met on Thursday, but the two sides reiterated the importance of keeping the Good Friday pact.

