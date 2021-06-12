American coronavirus: less than half of adults in five states received their first dose of vaccine





But the loosening of restrictions comes as new Covid-19 vaccination rates decline from spring highs, leaving some areas vulnerable to potential pandemic hotspots and jeopardizing the country’s progress. As of Friday, the country was administering an average of just over one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per day over the past week, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And while CDC data shows this is an increase of almost 14% from the previous week, vaccination rates remain below the average early April peak of 3.3 million per day.

Almost 64% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and about 54% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Still, the Biden administration’s goal of having 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4 is expected to fail.

Less than half of adults living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC this week.

Inaccessibility of vaccines due to socio-economic barriers is a concern among state and health officials, and recent data suggests that the uneven number of vaccinations across the country is not strictly limited to the geography.

Blacks and Hispanics remain under-represented among those vaccinated in the United States, according to Kaiser Family Foundation analysis released Wednesday.

Among the 41 states that report racial and ethnic data on people vaccinated, the share of whites who received at least one dose is about 1.4 times the share of blacks vaccinated and about 1.3 times the share of those vaccinated. Hispanics, according to the study.

“As observed in previous weeks, blacks and Hispanics received smaller shares of vaccinations relative to their shares of cases and relative to their shares of the total population in most states,” according to the analysis .

Over the past two weeks, however, progress has been noted, with the vaccination percentages of Hispanics and blacks increasing, according to KFF.

Variants pose a risk to the unvaccinated

Experts have warned that a variant of the coronavirus first identified in India and now growing in importance in the UK – the Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 – could pose considerable danger to those who do not are not vaccinated.

Another variant – the Alpha variant, or B.1.1.7 – became the most common strain of the coronavirus in the country in the first four months of this year, according to a CDC study.

“This rapid expansion is consistent with a model-based prediction that B.1.1.7 could become a predominant variant,” the CDC researchers wrote.

The good news is that two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine appear to offer good protection against some of the disturbing new variants in circulation, including the Delta variant, other researchers reported this week in the journal Nature.

“New variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic persists,” the researchers said, adding that there was no evidence that the variants have largely escaped such vaccine protections.

“Therefore, increasing the proportion of the population immunized with current safe and effective licensed vaccines remains a key strategy to minimize the emergence of new variants and end the Covid-19 pandemic. “

Summer reopening continues

Chicago became the largest U.S. city to fully reopen on Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

This move allows businesses to operate without guidance from Covid-19.

“Which means capacity limits are gone, mask warrants are not mandatory, and social distancing requirements have been lifted,” Lightfoot said.

Masks remain mandatory in some places in accordance with federal guidelines, including on public transport and in health facilities, schools, shelters and correctional facilities, the mayor said. She also encouraged those who are not vaccinated to wear masks.

Lightfoot told CNN on Friday that “the economy is on the verge of a strong comeback” with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

In California, fully vaccinated workers do not need to wear face covers or practice social distancing in the workplace – even if other people in the same room are not vaccinated, the Occupational recommended on Friday. State Safety and Health Standards Board in a new set of revised workplace safety measures.

The board had originally considered allowing workers to walk into the workplace without a mask if everyone in the room was fully immunized. But following the refusal of companies and workers, those rules were withdrawn five days later.

The board expects to vote on the new set of recommended revisions on June 17. Until these new standards are officially adopted, masks are still required.

California, which is slated to reopen fully on June 15, has abandoned its stay-at-home order and will begin rescinding most executive orders related to the pandemic, officials said.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Deidre McPhillips, Carma Hassan, Alexandra Meeks and Ryan Prior contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos