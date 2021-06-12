How interracial marriage became legal in the United StatesExBulletin





This archive photo from January 26, 1965 shows Mildred Loving and her husband Richard P Loving. Bernard S. Cohen, who successfully challenged a Virginia law banning interracial marriage. AP .

When Richard and Mildred Loving woke up in the middle of the night a few weeks after their wedding in June 1958, it was not a normal honeymoon ardor. There were policemen with flashlights in their room. They had come to arrest the couple.

“They asked Richard who was this woman he was sleeping with? I say, I’m his wife, and the sheriff said, not here, you’re not. And they said, come on, let’s go, get together. Mildred Loving remembers that night from the HBO documentary The Love Story.

The Lovings had committed what Virginia called illegal cohabitation. Their marriage was ruled illegal because Mildred was black and Native American; and Richard was white.

Their case went to the Supreme Court. And on June 12, 1967, the couple won.

Today, every year on that date, “Loving Day” celebrates the historic decision in Loving v. Virginia, who declared unconstitutional a Virginia law prohibiting mixed-race marriage and legalized interracial marriage in every state.

The couple have the choice: flee or go to jail

After their arrest, the Lovings were sentenced to one year in prison. Then a judge offered them a choice: state ban or prison.

They chose to leave Virginia at the time, but after several years the Lovings asked the American Civil Liberties Union to take their case into their own hands.

Bernard Cohen and Philip Hirschkop, two young ACLU lawyers at the time, did so.

The ACLU takes up its file

Lawyers have asked the court to take a close look at whether Virginia’s law violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. If the drafters had intended to exclude anti-miscegenation status in the 14th Amendment, which provides equal protection under the law, they argued that it would have been easy for them to write a sentence excluding the interracial marriage, but they didn’t support Cohen:

The language was broad, the language was broad. The language meant including equal protection for black people which was at the very heart of it and this equal protection included the right to marry as every other human being had the right to marry. marry subject to only the same limits. “

Lovings claim they just want the same rights

Cohen argued forcefully, but calmly, that the Loving and their children, like any other family, had the right to feel protected under the law.

“A right to sleep at night”

“And it is Richard and Mildred Loving’s right to wake up in the morning or fall asleep at night knowing that the sheriff will not knock on their door or shine the light on them in the privacy of their room to illicit cohabitation. “

When asked if he had a message for the judges, the normally silent Richard did so: Tell them I love my wife, he said.

Court issues landmark decision

On June 12, 1967, the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the Lovings. The unanimous decision confirmed that distinctions based on race were not constitutional. The court ruling made it clear that Virginia’s anti-miscegenation law violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

The landmark civil rights ruling declared the nation’s bans on interracial marriage unconstitutional.

Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote the opinion for the court; he wrote that marriage is a fundamental civil right and that denying this right on the basis of color is “directly subversive of the principle of equality at the heart of the Fourteenth Amendment” and seizes all citizens “of liberty without due legal process “.

In recent years, people across the country have commemorated the decision with Love Day celebrations.

Today it has turned into an observation of the larger fight for racial justice.

This article uses information from a segment of the 2015 Morning Edition of Karen Grigsby Bates.

