



Soccer fans are expected to enjoy some of the hottest days with highs reaching 29C (84.2F) this weekend.

As England took over Croatia, mercury surged on Sunday afternoon, potentially making June 13 the warmest on record.

Some parts of the UK are hotter than vacation spots in Ibiza, Mykonos and even California due to high pressure moving from the south.

Saturday will be warm with temperatures in the mid-20s for most of England, Wales and Scotland, the Met Office said.

The hottest temperature ever recorded this year was 28.3C (82.94F) in North West London on June 2nd.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: This weekend’s picture shows very warm and sunny in many parts of the country with highs of 25C (77F) in the southeast on Saturday.

There will be some showers in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and some clouds in the northwest.

Some parts of Wales could be as hot as 21C (69.8F) during the afternoon as they prepare for their first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest of the two days, with temperatures likely to exceed 30C (86F) in the never-before-seen southeast on June 13th.

Burkill added: Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend. London and the southeast will see temperatures reaching 29C (84.2F), while most of the country will be sunny and dry.

This heat is likely to become widespread in the mid-20s, which is above average this year.

He said mercury can’t sneak up to 30C (86F), but shouldn’t be ruled out.

Burkill said: Descending into a high-pressure building in the southwest, it brings out the sunny, dry weather in Spain and is the perfect material for the conditions many will see.

The AA warns parents and animal owners not to leave their children or pets unattended in a locked car, and says dogs are susceptible to heat within 30 minutes.

