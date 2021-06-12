Fed explores ‘once-in-a-century’ attempt to remake the US dollar





The explosive rise of private cryptocurrencies in recent years has prompted the Fed to start considering a digital dollar for use alongside traditional paper money. The main cause for concern has been a Facebook-led effort, launched in 2019, to create a global payments network using crypto technology. While this effort is now much smaller, it has demonstrated how the private sector could, in theory, create a massive monetary system out of government control.

Now central banks around the world have started exploring the idea of ​​issuing their own digital currencies a fiat version of a cryptocurrency that would function more like physical money that would have some of the same technological advantages as others. cryptocurrencies.

This could create unwanted competition for banks by providing depositors with another safe place to put their money. A person or business could keep their digital dollars in a virtual wallet and then transfer them directly to someone else without needing to use a bank account. Even if the wallet were operated by a bank, the business would not be able to lend money. But unlike other crypto assets like Bitcoin or Ether, it would be directly supported and controlled by the central bank, allowing monetary authorities to use it, like any other form of the dollar, in its rate orientation policies. interest.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Digital Currency Initiative are aiming next month to release the first step of their work to determine whether a Fed virtual currency would work at a practical level an open source license for the most coin. basic infrastructure around the creation and transfer of digital dollars.

But it will likely be up to Congress ultimately to decide whether the central bank should formally pursue such a project, as admitted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are intrigued, especially as they observe China’s efforts to create its own central bank digital currency, as well as the global rise of cryptocurrencies, both of which could decrease the influence of the dollar.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget request at Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 (Evelyn Hockstein / Pool via AP) | Evelyn Hockstein / AP Photo

Democrats have been particularly skeptical of crypto assets as consumer protections are less and currencies can be used for illicit activities. The amount of electricity used to unlock new units of digital currencies like Bitcoin also poses environmental concerns.

Warren suggested that the Fed’s plan might address some of these concerns.

Legitimate digital public money could help drive out fake digital private money, while improving the financial inclusion, efficiency and security of our financial system if this digital public money is well designed and efficiently executed, he said. she said at a hearing on Wednesday that she convened as chairman of the economic policy subcommittee of the Senate banking committees.

Other senators have pointed to the potential for using central bank digital wallets to provide government assistance more directly to people who do not have a bank account. A digital dollar could also be designed to provide more high-tech benefits to certain cryptocurrencies, such as facilitating smart contracts when a transaction is made after certain conditions are met.

Neha Narula, who is leading MIT’s efforts to work with the Boston Fed on a central bank digital currency, called the project a unique opportunity to rethink the dollar in a way that supports innovation much like the internet.

Yet there are a host of unanswered political questions about how a digital dollar would be designed, such as how people would access money, or how much information the government would be able to see about individual transactions. . The move is also linked to a much more controversial policy backed by Democrats like Warren and Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown to give Americans regular accounts at the Fed.

What problem is a central bank digital currency trying to solve? In other words, do we need it? It’s not yet clear to me that we’re doing that, said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). In my opinion, turning the Fed into a retail bank is a terrible idea.

And just because China is creating a digital currency doesn’t mean that it’s inevitable that the yuan will replace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, he said.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference on May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Powell said the Fed will not raise interest rates this quarter and no rate hike is likely anytime soon. (Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images) | Mark Wilson / Getty Images

For their part, banks fear that a digital currency issued by the Fed will make it easier for customers to withdraw large amounts of deposits and convert them to digital dollars during a crisis, the virtual equivalent of a bank rush involving financial stress on their institutions and making less money available to provide credit to people, businesses and markets.

It could also deprive them of clients, which lenders say would interfere with lawmakers’ vision for greater financial inclusion.

While it is true that deposit accounts are often the first step towards inclusion, the benefits of a long-term banking relationship extend far beyond a deposit account, the ABA said in its statement. . It is not the same with a [central bank digital currency] account with the Federal Reserve, which would not become a loan or investment relationship.

The Bank Policy Institute, which represents the big banks, has also argued that many of the benefits of a digital dollar are either mutually exclusive (because they are based on different program designs) or actually non-existent (because the design of program that produces them comes with costs which are for other reasons unbearable).

Whether or not to adopt a central bank digital currency in the United States is a long way off, said BPI President and CEO Greg Baer. There are also complex and serious costs that will have to be taken into account.

But many lawmakers think it’s worth looking into.

The Federal Reserve should continue to explore a [currency]; almost every other country does, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said at the hearing, citing the risk for the United States of losing its ability to deploy economic sanctions with reduced use of the dollar.

