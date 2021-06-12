UK PM expresses ‘serious concerns’ over delta variants in hints about delays in closing shutdown





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday expressed “serious concern” about the rise in infections of a strain of the Delta coronavirus, reinforcing a proposal to delay lifting the UK’s last remaining lockdown restrictions.

Johnson will be announcing a planned lifting of restrictions that will end social contact restrictions on June 21, as outlined in its planned ‘roadmap’.

The government hoped that the success of one of the world’s fastest vaccine launches would put an end to the limitations of indoor gatherings and the requirement that bars and restaurants only provide table service.

However, the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 strain first discovered in India has put these plans at risk, meaning the government will delay lifting restrictions by a month, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A four-week delay would push restrictions easing to July 19.

Johnson said officials will continue to study the data before making a final decision, but he was less optimistic about the situation than at the end of May.

“It’s clear that it’s also true that the Indian strain is more contagious and that cases are increasing and hospitalization levels are rising,” Johnson told Sky News.

“Now we don’t know exactly how much that will affect further mortality, but it’s clearly a serious and serious problem.”

increasing infection

Delays in unlocking Johnsons roadmap risk sparking action with some politicians from parties opposing keeping the restrictions in place.

Karan Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry, understands that businesses need to respond cautiously to the health crisis, but many in sectors like hospitality are barely breaking the rules despite the current rules. said he was doing

“If it’s completely delayed for two or four weeks, it’s irreversible. We can’t do a stop-start and we have to deal with these delays once this becomes clear,” he said.

Johnson tried to add optimism by suggesting that the government won’t re-impose restrictions such as a ban on indoor mixed furniture or the closure of entertainment venues.

The government has always said that the decision at each stage of unlocking depends on the data.

The UK reported 8,125 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest total daily number since February, and recent estimates also show higher reproductive “R” numbers and daily growth rates, suggesting that the pandemic is growing exponentially. do.

When asked if he wasn’t more optimistic about easing lockdowns than at the end of May, he said “yes, that’s definitely fair.”

All decisions Johnson makes apply only to the UK, as mandated governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make most public health decisions in their own countries.

Although an increase in cases has always been expected after the most recent lockdown easing phase in May, Johnson said the key to whether all coronavirus restrictions can be lifted will be the extent to which a vaccine launch in the UK has broken the link between cases and deaths. .

The UK’s total COVID-19 death toll rises above 127,000, but the number of daily deaths has declined since a third national lockdown and a rapid vaccine launch. More than three-quarters of adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

