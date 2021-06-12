Anne Sacoolas: Prosecutors may request “virtual trial” against wife of US diplomat accused of killing British teenager, UK says





Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and fled to the United States after the fatal collision outside RAF Croughton, a US military base in England where her husband worked as a US diplomat.

Britain’s attempt to extradite Sacoolas to face dangerous driving death charges has been rejected by US officials, and the incident has sparked continuing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday, Raab said that “the United States has not accepted the extradition, but the way is clear for the British judicial authorities to contact Anne Sacoolas’ lawyers – without any problem of on the part of the US government – to see if some sort of trial or virtual process might allow some accountability, some solace and some justice for the Dunn family. “He said it was up to the UK judicial authorities” to dealing with the lawyers of Sacoolas and also with the legal system on the American side ”.

Sacoolas does not dispute that she was negligent and admits to having driven on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident. Despite this, her personal lawyer Amy Jeffress said in February 2021 that her client was to stay in the United States and suggested that she could perform some form of community service in America.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that US President Joe Biden had expressed “great sympathy” for the affair.

In a statement to CNN, a Downing Street spokesperson said the “tragic” issue had been raised with Biden and said Johnson “reiterated” that the UK “wants justice for the family” .

In a statement, Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said Thursday she was “incredibly grateful” that the matter was taken “so seriously that it was raised on the eve of the G7 meeting”.

“We very much hope that President Biden takes a different perspective than the previous administration given his deeply personal connection to the case which suffered losses in similar circumstances,” the family’s lawyer said, Radd Seiger.

Earlier, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had said Sacoolas had to return to the UK for a criminal trial to take place. In a virtual trial, Sacoolas would be tried in a British court without ever having to leave the United States. A transatlantic court proceeding where the judge hears a criminal prosecution in England, while the defendant remains in the United States, would be unprecedented in British law.

Seiger told CNN on Saturday: “Harry’s parents welcome the development that the CPS has now been allowed to engage with Ms. Sacoolas’ attorneys to determine the next steps in the criminal case. It is a development. huge, and we are grateful to the politicians that it is possible. This campaign was never about revenge or retribution, but about the responsibility for the loss of their totally innocent son. That is what everyone d ‘between us would like and that is what must now be accomplished. “

Raab’s announcement comes just weeks before Anne Sacoolas is scheduled to testify in front of Harry Dunn’s parents in a separate civil action brought against her in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

CNN has reached out to Sacoolas’ legal team for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos