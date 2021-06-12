UK lifts Covid restrictions delayed, experts urge | UK News





Experts, including government scientific advisers, urged the UK to delay lifting the coronavirus restrictions on June 21. “We don’t want to go back.

Their intervention comes amid reports that lockdown easing will be delayed by four weeks.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), said on Saturday that the delay would give scientists an opportunity to assess the link between an increasing number of cases and hospital admissions.

We’re starting to see early signs that hospital admissions are on the rise, but it’s a bit unclear exactly how much hospitalizations can be expected to increase over the next few weeks, given that vaccines are playing a very important role. 4s Today program.

Of course, you have to be careful because it’s not 100% perfect. We don’t want to go back when it comes to control, and we don’t want to fall into another lockdown.

There were 45,895 new cases of Covid-19 in the UK from 7 to Friday, an increase of 58.1% over the past 7 days and the highest weekly rate since early March. During the same period, the number of deaths was 61, an increase of 10.9% from the previous week.

A government source said on Friday that the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the UK is likely to be delayed for up to a month as the lifting of lockdown restrictions is increasing at the fastest pace since winter waves.

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on Monday after a fourth meeting with three senior ministers scheduled for the weekend.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), has urged governments to pay attention to the emergence of the first identified delta strain in India.

It’s a disappointing setback to have another variant that seems far more successful than the previous one. This delta variant is [the Alpha variant], he said today.

So that’s really up another gear and that means we really have to double down without losing all the benefits we’ve gained from the tremendous effort put in so far.

Professor Tom Solomon, from the University of Liverpool’s Department of Health Protection Research on Emerging and Animal Infections, said the restrictions should remain.

The number is small, but it’s doubling about every seven days, and hospitals could be overwhelmed again when suddenly we say we’re fully open, he told BBC Breakfast.

So sadly it looks like we’ll have to give it another month until a lot more people get vaccinated

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said it is important that we do not reach a potentially final hurdle and restrictions have been safely eased.

The point we made at the beginning of this gradual lockdown easing is that it is well guided by scientific evidence. This will be based on data rather than dates, he told Times Radio.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the country is now paying ministers for not heeding the warnings from the Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage).

Delays in lifting restrictions will be a devastating blow to many families and businesses across the country. The fault lies with conservative ministers, he said.

