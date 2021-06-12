The 10 Best Walker Inns in England | working holiday





Wasdale Head Inn, Lake District

Famous as one of the earliest foci of mountaineering, Wasdale Head was the base of Britain’s first climbers in the early 1800s.

Since then, many celebrities from the climbing world have visited, and the Ritsons Bar and Residents Bar remain the meeting places of legendary climbers. It is also where the Lake District Ski Club was founded in 1936. Local climber Molly FitzGibbon marched into the pub to announce she was starting.

A rare and isolated hotel in the Wasdale Valley, it is nestled at the tip of Wastewater, the deepest and most dramatic lake in the Lake District. On one side there is a terrible slope. On the other hand, the inconsistent fringe of beaches popular with swimmers in the summer; Above, the highest mountain.

Viewed from the tables outside, the steep side of Kirk Fell and the Great Gable dominates the view. The crowds shoulder the Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, but those hiking next to the lovely Mosedale Beck and in the opposite direction to the Black Sail Pass and Pillar summit can leave most other walkers behind.

Boots more drab than a boutique, 9 bedrooms in the main building and 3 and 6 self-catering apartments in a converted barn are simple and functional rather than chic, but of course the views people are looking for. Single 60 B&Bs, double from 120, self catering apartments from 249 for 3 nights (2-4 sleeps), wasdale.com. The pub has a campground.

Pen-Y-Gwryd Hotel, Snowdonia Photo: Rob Carter/Alamy

In 1953, when news of the Everest ascent of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary arrived in England, the Pen-Y-Gwryd owner ran up and down the hotel hallway knocking on the door in the middle of the night, insisting that guests wake up. Congratulations, climb Snowdon.

Eventually, the Everest team used the hotel as a training base for the expedition.

Known to many fans, PYG has already been a famous climber’s hangout, and immortalized by writers such as Jan Morris and Eric Newby, who have trained here, are on their way to becoming a legendary pilgrimage site for climbers today. For his Afghan adventure detailed in A Short Walk in the Hindu Kush.

The old climber’s aesthetic remains unchanged and unmoderned, and the rustic climbing memorabilia and equipment adorning the walls are the enamel mugs Hillary was drinking in his famous photo, and Tenzing enjoying a brew en route down. The ceiling was signed by both men, along with other prominent climbers such as Chris Bonington.

Today’s accommodation is more comfortable. Along with more basic rooms, there are garden suites and premium bedrooms, garden saunas and swimming lakes. 95 B&B, doubles at pyg.co.uk

Rugglestone Inn, Dartmoor Photo: Image Brokers/Alamy

The Rugglestone Inn in the Dartmoor town of Widecombe-in-the-Moor is homely, animal-friendly, and food-focused, as you would expect from a farmhouse-started pub.

Pigs, goats and chickens greet the walkers returning from the Moors, and the kitchen uses ingredients sourced from local farms and suppliers.

Legend has it that the pub that once stood nearby was burned in 1823 in protest of tin miners and farmhouse wives who were spending too much time and money there. Permits passed to a nearby farm and became one of the smallest pubs in England. Before the NHS was established, it hosted the Widecombe Sick Club, a community health service funded by villagers.

The accommodations are in the form of rugleston cottages rather than rooms upstairs, allowing guests to have their meals delivered to their door. Staying for a few nights means starting a great hike in town. Cycles around Haytor, Bell Tor, Hound Tor, Fernworthy Reservoir and to the swimming pool at Dartmeet. 6miler leads to another interesting old pub, the off-grid Warren House Inn. Fires have occurred here since 1845. The location was so high and isolated that it was blocked by snow in the 1963 Big Freeze winter. 12 weeks and supplies had to be delivered by helicopter. Cottage for 4 people sleeping from 375-750 per week, rugglestoneinn.co.uk

The Draw Bus Inn, Locromond

It’s a thrill to cross the threshold into the Drovers Inn for the first time and enter a midnight dark space with black walls and ceilings. It has medieval feel candles with huge taxidermy, including a stuffed bear.

West Highland Way Scotland’s first and most popular long-distance route, the 95-mile geography roller coaster from Milngavie to Fort William uses old rover trails, coaching roads and unused rail lines. Others come to explore Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Parks at their doorstep.

On the rare occasion that you don’t want to have fun at the bar hosting live music on the weekends, bring earplugs or opt for one of the 16 rooms in the more modern lodge up the road rather than 15 bedrooms. 300 year old inn. Here you will find tartan carpets and antiques, one called a jacuzzi and the other a ghost. 104 B&B high season, 80 low season, doubles at droversinn.co.uk

The Border Hotel, Scottish BordersThe Pennine Way the Border Hotel is the finish line. Photo: Anita Nicholson/Getty Images

A complimentary half pint of beer and certificates await at Border Hotel’s lit bar for anyone completing the Pennine Way, which ends in the town of Kirk Yetholm, across the UK from the Scottish border.

Alfred Wainwright started the tradition in 1968, promising on the back of his final guidebook that he would buy a pint from anyone who finished the route and send 50 people ahead of time to the hotel to cover the first 500 hikers. He did not foresee its popularity, and his promise ended up costing him a lot. Still, he stuck with it, despite dropping his reward to half a pint in 1979.

St Cuthberts Way passes along the route taken by adults in 650AD when traveling from Melrose to Lindisfarne.

The hostel is in a prominent location in the green village and dates back to 1750. Guests can stay in 6 smart room or 3 bedroom cottages with breakfast provided by the hotel. 75 B&B, double at borderhotel.co.uk

Felin Fach Griffin near Brecon Photo: Massey

Griffin has fewer weathered, worn boots hanging over fireplace-type venues than most inns on this list. It was one of England’s earliest rural gastropubs.

As the Brecon Beacons stretch to the west and the Black Mountains are nearby, there are numerous great trails and the hotel offers good maps, guidebooks and local advice on where to go. You can also arrange what you call a wise old man on the hill named Kevin Walker who guides small groups and provides navigation training.

Canoeing, rock climbing, biking, and fishing are also popular with guests here, sharpening your craving for a great dinner, such as barbecued sea bass with gooseberries or lamb rump. Eight rooms are suitably stylish with antiques, wood paneling and jazz fabrics. 145 B&B, double at eatdrinksleep.ltd.uk

Old Nags Head, Peak District

The official beginning of the Pennine Way is not the gateposts, minarets, or stone markings, but Old Nags Head, a well-kept inn built in 1577 in the town of Edale’s Peak District.

Those looking to ride the 268-mile full route along the English Central may justify a few nervous rest before setting off. After all, one of Britain’s wildest and most rugged long-distance trails takes on steep, secluded swampy landscapes and combines climbs higher than the height of Everest. Soon he climbs up from the bar to the dramatic landscape, leaving behind Jacobs Ladder in the grassy basin of the Edale Valley, a series of steps carved into the hills that ascend towards Kinder Scouts, and the Dark Peak area sandstone.

The pub lounge and cozy spaces are always full of walkers, and there are accommodations in two cheerful cottages with bright and tidy rooms. 3 nights 240 people to 3 people cottage, the-old-nags-head.co.uk

Fox Goes Free, South Downs Photo: Andy Scott

The gorgeous South Downs Way, a 100-mile choke ridge route between Winchester and Eastbourne, doesn’t lack beautiful pubs to wrap up your walk.

It passes many well-done villages and artistic villages, as well as odd rural outposts where you can catch a pint. Fox Goes Free is a smart 400-year-old country drink with a beautiful beer garden.

You’ll come here after a quick off-the-beaten-track walk through Charlton Forest on the East Trail of Cocking and West Dean. The expansive lawn at the back is dotted with flowering trees and handcrafted wooden tables, with stunning views of the lush humps of Levin Down behind.

These pretty choke meadows are of special scientific interest managed by the Sussex Wildlife Trust, and are especially a visual treat for the eyes of weary hikers with cask ale in their hands. From vegan curries to chef pies of the day, the good menu ranges from anything kitchen made, even bread and chips. Stylish bedrooms have wooden beams and fireplaces, and some open to the front yard. Double from 109 for 2 people, double from 85 people for single thefoxgoesfree.com

Fullerton Arms, The Causeway Coast The famous Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge is 5 minutes from Fullerton Arms. Photo: Thomas Janisch / Getty Images

The drama and clifftop trails of the Giants Causeway Coast are a short walk from Fullerton Arms, a chic pub in the port town of Ballintoy in Antrim County.

With black wood panels, turquoise walls and contemporary Scandi-style furnishings, the rooms make a chic base for hikers, and the restaurant has a six-way molly menu with mussels.

Also 5 minutes away is the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, a white knuckle that runs from the cliff top to the island of Carrick-a-Rede with one fisherman’s cottage. Visitors sway 30 meters above the crashing Atlantic waves, making for the adrenaline-packed short walk of the high-altitude trek.

For a longer hike, the Earl Bishop Trail runs 60 miles from the nearby Giants Causeway to the city of Derry and connects with Frederick Hervey, 4th Earl of Bristol, the Georgian Folly, Church and through off-radar landscapes capturing the site. This gorgeous English nobleman became the popular bishop of Derry in 1768 and was revered for his humor and mischief. Doubles at 90 B&B, singles at 50, fullerton-arms.com

Clachaig, Glencoe, Highlands

Arriving in the warmth of a pub like Clachaig, you’ll feel like you’re walking through a pearly gate when the wind and rain have swung Gore-Tex for hours.

Surrounded by the towering snow-capped peaks of Glencoe, down the majestic west of Aonach Dubh, this wandering inn is a favorite of outdoor people. It’s your base for conquering the ridges of Buachaille Etive Mor, Bidean Nam Bian, and the ghastly narrow Aonach Eagach, taking a shorter stroll into Lost Valley, and then back to three pubs.

Boots Bar is where skiers, rock climbers, hikers, and canoes flock to hundreds of malt whiskeys and gins or local cask ales. Spacious space with slate floors and fire and regular live acoustic music. There’s also the quiet Snug in the old beer cellar and the bright and bright Bidean Lounge, whose walls are covered with signed photos of climbers like Chris Bonington and Doug Scott.

Travelers have been bowing their heads in Clachaig for hundreds of years, with 23 simple en suite bathrooms and 8 self-catering cottages. They range from houses in the village of Glencoe to timber chalets and croft houses overlooking Lake Leven. 120 B&B, doubles at clachaig.com

