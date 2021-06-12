Drought Comes Dangerously Early In Western United States





Los Angeles (AFP)

Lakes at historically low levels, unusually early wildfires, restrictions on water use and now a potentially record-breaking heat wave: even before summer begins, the American West is suffering from the effects of ‘chronic drought aggravated by climate change.

Eighty-eight percent of the West was in a state of drought this week, including all of the states of California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada, according to official data.

A particularly glaring symptom of this trend, which affects more than 143 million Americans, Lake Mead – the country’s largest reservoir, located on the border of Nevada and Arizona – is now at its lowest level since its creation in the 1930s.

The lake, formed when the massive Hoover Dam was built on the Colorado River near Las Vegas, is only 36% of its capacity, even below the record set in 2016.

The authorities expected something like this, but not until August.

The situation in northern California, which normally receives heavy precipitation in winter and spring, is no better. Lake Oroville, the state’s second-largest reservoir and a key part of a network providing drinking water to 27 million Californians, is 165 feet (50 meters) lower than in 2019.

Widespread restrictions on water use appear inevitable over the next few months, with potentially serious ramifications for Western states, especially for irrigation-dependent farmers – who provide much of the fruits and vegetables in the world. country.

In California, whose extensive almond groves provide 80 percent of the world’s production, some farmers have already started uprooting trees to save water.

As of April 1, the date traditionally marking the region’s last snowfall, the snowpack on the upper slopes of the Sierra Nevada – the source of about a third of all water used in California – was only 60 % of the mean.

“Really, one thing that is unique this year is that when the snow melted, the runoff eventually seeped into the dry soils and evaporated,” John Yarbrough, an official for the snowmelt, told AFP. California Department of Water Resources.

# photo1

“So that’s what was unusual this year, how little runoff we got from that snowpack.”

– ‘Rare, dangerous and deadly’ –

According to the US Drought Monitor, a third of California is currently experiencing “exceptional drought”, the worst level.

# photo2

And dry soils and water-deprived vegetation create the conditions for even higher temperatures, fueling a devastating vicious cycle.

Unsurprisingly, the southwestern United States is bracing for an extreme heat wave this coming week, with temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit (11 Celsius) above seasonal norms and highs reaching 120 Fahrenheit at some. places.

Meteorologists have issued heat warnings, saying Las Vegas, for example, could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking a record set in 1940.

Such conditions are “rare, dangerous and fatal,” said the National Weather Service office in Phoenix, Arizona, where the thermometer is expected to reach 118 degrees on Friday.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the forest fires, which have happened exceptionally early this year and with rare intensity. By the end of May, the fires in California had already destroyed five times more vegetation than last year at this stage.

Most experts say that although drought is a part of life in the South West, the situation has clearly been made worse by climate change.

A study published last year in the journal Science estimated that human-caused climate change worsened the impact of drought by 46% from 2000 to 2018.

“We are already living in a new climate, a different climate than when many of our systems were designed and built 50 or 100 years ago,” Noah Diffenbaugh, a climatologist at Stanford University, told AFP.

“And it is a climate in which these water deficits result mainly from the influence of the warming of the temperature.”

# photo3

He said he believed the risks presented by climate change could still be managed.

But to do this, he said, it is essential “not only to catch up with the climate change that has already happened, but to get ahead.”

AFP 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos