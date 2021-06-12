Brides and grooms across the UK have faced a painful wait | corona virus





Groom No. 2 Elliott Brown describes himself as a bit nervous about his 95 wedding invitations sent out the following month after the government released a roadmap for freedom in February.

Brown and his future bride Samantha were due to get married last summer, but were compensated by an epidemic. His brother Gareth, groom number 1, got married at a small wedding last weekend after two postponements. A third brother, Alex, will tie the knot in his fifth attempt in August. All three events are held at the Ripley Registrar’s Office in Derbyshire and are hosted by Deputy Registrar Andy Brown.

After all the delays last summer, we postponed, Elliott told Observer. But when they said the restrictions would be lifted on June 21st [a date which will now almost certainly be delayed], an invitation was sent. Now I was very worried. We put together a hit list last week in case we need to cut the numbers. However, it was not postponed again.

About 50,000 weddings are expected to take place in the UK over four weeks from June 21, which includes the start of the first lockdown, where weddings are banned, and thousands of ceremonies, currently capped at maximum attendance, have been postponed. 30 people in the UK.

In Scotland, the number of people who can attend a wedding varies from 50 to 200 depending on the level of Covid restrictions in effect at the venue, and in Wales weddings can be held at approved venues up to full capacity. You must wear a mask. There are no restrictions on the ceremony in Northern Ireland, but up to 10 people can be seated at each table at the reception and dancing is limited to wedding couples.

Last week, Boris Johnson reported that he plans to lift the wedding rules, even if other COVID-19 restrictions remain due to increased infections. But nothing has been confirmed ahead of Monday’s announcement.

The government is saying no decision has been made. Sarah Haywood, a wedding organizer and spokesperson for the industry-leading UK Weddings Taskforce, said everyone in the industry was waiting with fear and paranoia.

There are 800,000 weddings in the pipeline. If restrictions continue, it will be catastrophic for couples and a serious blow to business.

The industry is worth about 15 billion a year in normal times and provides jobs for about 400,000 people. Catering companies, florists, photographers, jewelers, hair stylists and wedding apparel companies have reported recent surges in bookings and purchases, with warnings that surging demand could lead to shortages.

A total of 320,000 weddings have been postponed since March 2020, according to UK Weddings Taskforce figures, putting additional pressure on the availability of registration offices, chapels and licensed wedding venues during the upcoming summer high season.

Sandra Millar, Church of England Life Events Director, said: Many churches have been busy with weddings this summer for a while. More weddings during the week than we’ve seen before. That lovely wedding is a fun and special day, but even if it is postponed again, there is still a lot of anxiety.

According to Humanists UK, couples in different parts of the UK are having a hard time scheduling the civic ceremonies required by law for a humanist wedding. A celebrity living in Yorkshire remarked: A couple was told that no new inquiries about their wedding were made at all. They can’t even be on the waiting list.

Deborah Hooper, the humanist UK’s head of ceremonies, said: The epidemic has pushed marriage demand enormously. This means that many couples are now struggling to find a suitable date for a civil marriage.

The crisis is exacerbated by outdated laws, according to Stephanie Pywell of Open University, who studied the impact of Covid on weddings with Rebecca Probert of Exeter University.

Because the number of places where couples can get married is limited, most couples have been unable to get married during the pandemic, she said. In England and Wales, people may only marry in Anglican churches, Quaker meetinghouses, registered religious buildings, local authorities registration offices or approved buildings. Outdoor weddings are not an option for most couples.

The laws that apply to weddings in England and Wales must be suitable for 21st century purposes. Only then will the couple be able to marry relatively easily in the event of a similar nationwide crisis in the future.

For the Brown family, one will go down and two will go. said Elliott. Dad is equally excited and nervous. At Gareths weddings he was several times in tears. He is very proud to finally have our wedding.

