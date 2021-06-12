Confederate Robert E Lees’ Racist Legacy Fuels US Name Change Push | News about racing issues





As the United States continues to struggle against race relations and symbols that revere the Confederates who fought to perpetuate slavery in the 1860s, communities across the country are considering new approaches to commemorate one of the the most famous leaders of the rebellion: General Robert E Lee.

To this day, dozens of buildings, roads, monuments and institutions bear the Lees name. Thousands of children attend schools named after Lee; Robert E Lee Day is still celebrated each January in a handful of states, and the likeness of deceased generals appears on monuments and memorials in dozens of cities.

Lee, a decorated military officer from Virginia who fought for the United States before the Civil War and married the family of George Washington, was responsible for some of the Confederacy’s most significant victories in its struggle to protect the ‘slavery.

To some, Lee was a man who nobly kept his allegiance to his native state of Virginia; for others, his decision to fight the federal government in an attempt to break up the United States made him a traitor.

But some are considering continuing their attachment to Lee or changing the way they approach a man whose heritage has divided Americans to this day.

What is happening in our communities is a decision that needs to be made not by people who have passed away long ago, but by us today, Adam Domby, historian and author of The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, told Al Jazeera. and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory. . There is a difference between learning about the Civil War and celebrating Confederation, and I think that’s the crucial distinction we need to make.

A painting of General Robert E Lee handing over his Army of Northern Virginia to Union Army General Ulysses S Grant in the living room of the house owned by Wilmer McLean on April 9, 1865, in Appomattox, Virginia [Illustration by Ed Vebell/Getty Images]In June, many institutions agreed to reconsider their approach to Lee or to abandon his name altogether: Lees’ former home, located near Washington, DC, reopened to the public after a multi-year renovation that took shifted focus to focus on the lives of his Black Slaves; a school in Florida named after Lee dropped its name; the city of Charlottesville, Va., voted to remove her statue from public lands; the Virginia Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments for removing the statue from Richmond; and a university named after Lee has entered into a fierce debate over whether to keep its namesake.

Lee has always held a unique place in the national imagination, wrote Eric Foner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning civil war historian in The New York Times. The ups and downs in its reputation reflect shifts in key elements of American historical consciousness, how we understand race relations, the causes and consequences of Civil War, and the nature of good society.

Lees’ legacy was rehabilitated in the first half of the 20th century. He has been celebrated in laudatory biographies, commemorated as an institutional namesake, and commemorated as a hero of the South in public bronze and stone exhibitions. In 1975, members of the US Congress, including current President Joe Biden, voted to posthumously restore Lees’ US citizenship.

But in recent years, as Americans have begun to recalibrate their relationship with the imperfect men in history, Lee’s image has faded.

It’s hard to establish a rule of thumb, but worshiping Lee seems increasingly inappropriate now, Foner told Al Jazeera.

In Jacksonville, Florida, a school board in a district with several schools named after Confederate icons voted last week to rename them. A school with the namesake of Lees which opened as a separate institution in 1928, changed its name to Riverside High School.

The decision came after five grueling school board meetings that filled hours of debate. While many residents defended the preservation of the school’s name, which also features a Confederate general as a sports mascot, a poll (PDF) found that 59% of community residents affiliated with the school were in favor of its modification.

Virginia struggles with Lees’ legacy

As the toll of Lees’ legacy spans many states, the debate has been particularly heated in Virginia, where he was born.

In Charlottesville, where white supremacists marched in 2017, city council voted on Monday to remove a statue of Lee from a local park and another statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson nearby. City council members first proposed removing the statues in 2016, a move that has led to years of public debate, court challenges and protests for both the removal and against.

We look forward to transforming our downtown parks by removing these racist symbols from Charlottesville’s past, the council said in a statement.

In the city of Richmond, Va., Which was once the capital of the Confederacy, a 13-ton statue of Lee riding a horse has served as a controversial lightning rod for years, but its role as a symbol of debate has been High in 2020 when protests erupted around the world against the murder of George Floyd.

Last year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam called for the removal of the statue, which stands 18 meters (59 feet) high on a base now covered in graffiti. The State Supreme Court heard oral argument this week.

Washington and Lee University, a college in Lexington, Va., Where Lee was once president, this week declined calls to remove Lees’ name from the school, but agreed to take steps to make changes to the school. institution. After months of debate and more than 15,000 comments submitted to the university council, the school finally rendered its decision.

While we heard broad support for advancing our commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion on campus, we found no consensus on whether the name change of our university is in line with our shared values, the university concluded.

The letter continued to apologize for its past reverence for Confederation and its use of slaves. The college diploma, which bears an image of Lee, will be updated without his image and a campus chapel named after him will be renamed University Chapel. The school is also committed to ending the annual Founders Day celebration, which takes place on Lees’ birthday.

After years of renovations, Lees’ former home in Arlington, Virginia reopened to the public in June, but with significant changes to its historic buildings and interpretive panels. The mansion, located in Arlington National Cemetery and operated by the National Park Service, received a $ 12 million rehabilitation that now elevates the stories of black slaves who once lived on the property.

Arlington House, the Robert E Lee Memorial, formerly named Custis-Lee Mansion, seen from the Flower Garden, reopens to the public for the first time since 2018 at Arlington National Cemetery on June 8, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]A bookstore that was previously located in the slave quarters has been moved to a non-historic building to use the space to tell the story of the slaves on the plantation.

This was one of the main objectives of this project. To elevate the story of the enslaved people and the enslaved community at Arlington House, National Park Ranger Aaron LaRocca told Al Jazeera. Emphasized these stories. Put them in the foreground.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos