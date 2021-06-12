Mass shootings in the United States: the total reaches 267 so far this year





So far this year we have suffered 267 mass shootings. This is the new tally after four incidents across the country between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to gun violence records.

Gunmen killed at least two people and injured at least 34 others in Austin, Texas; Dallas; Savannah, Georgia; and Chicago.

“We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too long list of communities that have suffered mass shootings,” said Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance in Texas, in a statement. “Our nation has endured grief time and time again as a result of the acts of deranged individuals intent on killing and harming others. This senseless violence must end.”

On June 12, 2016, a gunman attacked the Orlando nightclub, killing 49 people and devastating countless lives.

Today, as four other cities grapple with the large-scale gun violence, Orlando still feels the club’s absence, which is particularly painful for LGBTQ residents and LGBTQ people of color. “People always get better,” says Jol Junior Morales, director of operations at the LGBT + Center.

Here is an overview of the four most recent incidents.

Austin, Texas

At least 13 people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, officials said.

Two were in critical condition, Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Six people were taken to hospital by the Austin Police Department, and the Austin-Travis County EMS brought in four more for medical treatment, Chacon said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own.

Savannah, Georgia

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia on Friday left one dead and at least eight injured, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood, said Bianca Johnson, public information coordinator with the Savannah Police Department.

“Officers arrived and located several victims. At present, we have a total of nine victims with gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting,” Johnson said. “Of the nine, one of the adult victims died.”

Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured five people on Friday, including a 4-year-old girl.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire among two groups of people “involved in unrest over an unknown case,” police said in a report on the website. The child was taken to the children’s medical center and is in stable condition, police said.

The four adult victims, all women, were taken to local hospitals and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Chicago

Police were looking for two gunmen in an early Saturday Chicago shooting that sent 10 people to hospital, where a woman died.

People were standing on a sidewalk on the south side of town when two men approached and opened fire, police said.

CNN’s Brad Parks, Raja Razek and Scottie Andrew contributed reporting.

