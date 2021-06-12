The Queen of England joins her cousin at the Trooping the Color event.





Britain’s Queen Elizabeth saw a scaled-down military ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday for her first official birthday since her husband Prince Philip died two months ago.

The 95-year-old monarch, along with her cousin Edward, Duke of Kent, celebrated a social-distancing version of the ‘colour stroke’, a ceremony that has been going on for over 260 years.

Philip, Elizabeth’s husband for over 70 years, died in April.

The event comes one day after the Queen invited the leaders of the seven wealthiest nations to host a three-day summit in Cornwall, southwest England.

The Queen meets US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill in Windsor on Sunday for tea and leaves for more meetings in Europe.

In general, ‘Trooping the Color’ includes soldiers in scarlet uniforms and tall bearskin hats marching through central London, but has had to be curtailed over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, housekeepers and F Company Scots Guards’ Queens Color took part in the event at the grounds of Windsor Castle, the home of the Queen in west London, where they spent most of their time since the outbreak.

This was followed by a 41-round salute fired by The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery and a fly pass from the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics exhibition team.

The Queen’s actual birthday is April 21, but her birthday is officially marked in June.

