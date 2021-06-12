Americans are Heaven for Us: Influx of American Visitors Makes Greece a Lifeline | Greece





A fresh wind is blowing over Adrianou. Sitting in front of his carpet store on the street that runs through the heart of ancient Athens, Theo Iliadis contemplates the scene. At 47, he’s seen a lot of bad things in recent years. The global pandemic could not have come at a worse time for Greece, already ravaged by a protracted economic crisis.

But barely a month after the tourism-dependent country opened, the entrepreneur is in a hot mood. There is a glint in his eyes and a lightness in the air of the carpeted cave behind him. Americans are in town, he smiles. Business is good, the loom is good, and I have drinks on ice.

Iliadis has every reason to be happy. American tourists don’t think about spending up to $ 15,000 on old tribal rugs, rugs and kilims at all, he says. They value handcrafted work and are big spenders.

Confusing forecasts, Greece is experiencing a recovery in its heaviest tourist industry thanks to an unexpected increase in the number of visitors from the United States. Few would have predicted it around this time last year when lockdowns made Europe a distant dream, but in the shadow of the Acropolis last week, it was Americans who took advantage of the determination Athens to kick off the season.

I’ve been coming here for years, but there has never been a direct flight from Chicago, says Carin Silkaitis, who heads the drama department at Chicagos Columbia College. When I saw it online I said: I was going, she enthused, enjoying a glass of local Iliadiss fire water, a drink he describes as tiger milk. after venturing into the store. It was a huge plane and very full, everyone wants to travel after being locked up for so long.

To meet demand, more direct daily flights to Greece from the United States were inaugurated than at any time. Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said 10 airlines, including nine US carriers, are adding Athens to their travel schedules as vaccination deployments lead to a rebound in commercial air travel.

Theoharis describes the US recovery as huge compared to other parts of Europe, calling it a reward for a tourism revival based as much on the relatively successful handling of Covid-19 by nations as it does on strategic planning. With a total of 413,000 coronavirus cases to date, infection rates have been lower than most other parts of the continent.

We called Greece a safe destination and said we would open on May 14, he said. We haven’t changed the date. It was unequivocal. The message was clear.

US-Greek relations have never been so good, diplomatically or militarily, which has further strengthened cooperation. Theoharis himself has spent much of the past six months on a plane as part of an aggressive bid to promote Greece by a pro-business government fully aware of the sector’s phenomenal contribution to GDP. With more than 20% of national expenditure, tourism represents one in five jobs.

The decision to launch so many non-stop flights to Athens follows trips to Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas, hub cities for airlines that now have the Greek capital on their flight schedule. Over 40% of all seats on these flights have already been sold. Recovery is about 50% [in the American market] in 2019, he said, referring to the last pre-pandemic year when the Mediterranean hotspot attracted a record 33.1 million visitors. Of these, over three million were holidaymakers from the UK.

In Greece to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Silkaitis and his wife, Chrissy, have a typical itinerary for many of their compatriots. After Athens, they will head to Nafplio, the picturesque Peloponnese town, before visiting the ever popular Cycladic islands of Naxos and Santorini. We had thought of going to London, but Greece made it so much easier for us, says the red-haired professor, an actor by profession.

In England we had to quarantine and pass tests. For Greece, we were told if you could prove you were fully vaccinated and fill out the form [countrys] passenger locator form, you will be free to enter. And it was just like the Greek Consulate in Chicago said, she laughed, snapping her fingers. After a nine and a half hour flight, we were in Athens. Everyone was so helpful. There were several lanes at the airport, we showed them the forms and rushed out.

The couple make no secret that consulate officials also encouraged them to travel, saying: Greece needs you, the economy needs you, spend, spend, spend.

Theoharis concedes that without arrivals from Britain, the country’s main source market after Germany, Athens will still struggle to save the season. There is no way without the UK market that this could even be a mixed success, he sighs, adding that with the dramatic drop in Covid cases, it was hoped that the Orange List destination would be soon. put on London no quarantine list.

Still, it’s the American factor that even small Greek hotels depend on this year. In the hills outside Napflion, the owners of Perivoli, a country retreat nestled between olive groves and rugged hills, say they have had more bookings than at any time from the United States . Reservations have even arrived for November from visitors keen to see Mycenae and other archaeological sites near the hotel. Americans are heaven for us, says Alekos Kastrinos, one of the co-owners, listing attributes that include friendliness, openness, and a propensity to tip generously.

They are welcome in our country. They will leave their money and it will be very useful to us after this disastrous coronavirus and the economic crisis. They are a godsend.

