One of the Seven Wonders of England is not far from Liverpool.





Want to embark on an exciting and scenic adventure this summer? Why not take a tour of England’s 7 natural wonders!

Unveiled in May, this wonder was chosen by experts at the Royal Geographical Conference for its beauty, originality and geological significance.

From Scotland to the south of England, each wonder offers an exciting opportunity to discover some of the best views in the country.

Skip the stepping stones in Dovedale or take a swim at Durdles Door on the Jurassic Coast.

Everything you need to visit Britain’s 7 natural wonders is here.

Waterfall Waterfall, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant Waterfall Waterfall, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant (Image: Daily Post Wales)

At 240 feet high, Pistyll Rhaeadr is one of the tallest waterfalls in England, so it’s no surprise that it’s on the list.

It’s less than two hours from Liverpool, making it the perfect day trip.

It can be found in the Berwyn Mountains and falls in three steps down to the Rhaeadr River.

The waterfall is free to visit, but there is a parking fee and a donation box for those wishing to contribute to maintaining the site.

Fascinating waterfalls make amazing Instagram backgrounds!

Simon Frost looking towards the south summit of Yewbarrow from Wastwater, Lake District Overbeck Bridge, Wasdale, Lake District, taken from Wastwater (Image: Simon Frost).

Part of the National Trust, Wasdale is a secluded farm community surrounded by stunning hills and dramatic wilderness, just a step forward to explore.

Wastwater Lake and the wildlife that inhabit it are considered very important and have been designated as Special Conservation Areas.

In Wasdale, you can climb waterfalls, walk the Low Woods and explore the waterfront.

The lake is 3 miles long, 0.5 miles wide and 260 feet deep, and is the deepest of all lakes surrounded by mountains.

Giants Causeway, Northern Ireland Giants Causeway (Image: Getty Images / Charles Twist)

With its rugged North Atlantic Ocean and dramatic cliffs, the Giants Causeway is Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Giant’s Causeway is an area of ​​about 40,000 interconnected basalt columns as a result of ancient volcanic fissure eruptions. Visitors can walk up to the stone for free, but on-site parking is reserved for visitors purchasing tour tickets.

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions, welcoming over 998,000 visitors in 2019.

According to legend, the pillar is the relic of a causeway built by a giant, hence its name.

Dovedale, Peak District

Dovedale’s stepping stones are an iconic part of the Peak District and were first laid across the Dove River around 1890.

In 1934 the stone was acquired by the National Trust, and in 2006 Dovedale was designated a National Nature Reserve to protect its future.

There are very popular 1.5-mile walks all year round that are suitable for families, including fur members. You can also continue this walk all the way to Milldale.

Other attractions in Dovedale include rock columns such as Ilam Rock, Viator’s Bridge, and the limestone Lovers’ Leap and Reynard’s Cave.

Needle, Isle of Wight Needle, Isle of Wight. Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto

The Needles is a landmark attraction on the Isle of Wight.

The wonder is three piles of chalk rising about 30 meters from the sea at the western end of the island.

The site has a world-famous chairlift to view Needle Rock, as well as shops, a 4D cinema and more. Scenic boat excursions run from Alum Bay and offer close-up views of the Needles.

Jurassic Coast, Dorset Aerial view of the Jurassic Coast cliffs near Dorset West Bay. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Dorsets Jurassic Coast is best known for one of the most photographed landmarks, the Durdle Door. The coast stretches from Exmouth in East Devon to Studland Bay in Dorset, a distance of about 96 miles.

Popular beauty spots form part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, and several beaches welcome pets.

Rocks and fossils found along the Dorset section of the Jurassic Coast date from the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, 65 to 200 million years ago. For this reason, it is a hotbed for fossil hunting, where hundreds of specimens have been found.

Ko Luisk Lake and Kullin, Isle of Skye

Loch Coruisk is an inland freshwater lake on the shores of Black Cuillin on the Isle of Skye. Cuillin is the island’s main mountain range with sheer cliffs and rock climbing.

Lake Ko Luisk is known as the home of the kelpie or water horse, a form-changing creature that can take on human form.

Today, much of the Cuillin area is classified as Special Scientific Interest, with some designated as Special Protection Areas (SPAs) for various bird species, including the Golden Eagle.

