US Should Deal With Assad





As many know, I frequently met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad between 2004 and 2009, first to write a biography on him, and then as a sort of unofficial liaison between the United States and Syria at one time. where bilateral relations were strained. I have met a number of senior Syrian officials and have established relationships with the Syrian President.

After a brutal civil war, which is still brewing in a few parts of the country, some of these same people have been de facto or de jure labeled in the West as war criminals, foremost among them Assad. There is an extensive network of international sanctions, including the Caesar law passed by the US Congress and UN resolutions against the Syrian government. How did the Biden administration possibly consent to open a dialogue with a government so universally isolated, if not hated, in the West?

This is a very difficult question to answer. Believe me, I understand. I myself find it difficult to advocate any kind of dialogue with those who have so much blood on their hands; However, it has been a deadly and destructive civil war where there are many people in Syria on all sides with blood on their hands.

But I tend to gravitate towards a more realistic foreign policy in this case. Not that moralistic and realistic foreign policies are mutually exclusive. It is always more politically and psychologically acceptable if this or that foreign policy is accompanied by a moral imperative. But they are often separated by necessity and circumstances, which can be better digested if one is convinced that there is a greater good at stake. In my opinion, a carefully negotiated and constructed US-Syrian dialogue can be mutually beneficial. As an American citizen, I think to myself: How can the United States benefit from this? What do the Syrians have to offer?

The United States does not need Syria as much as the reverse. Syria’s dilapidated and dying economy is in desperate need of humanitarian and reconstruction assistance as well as long-term foreign investment to begin the daunting task of trying to rebuild the country. Bottom line: Syria needs sanctions relief, and because of the harsh sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department on any entity that violates Caesar Law, the United States is in a unique position to make it happen.

For the United States, stability is important in Syria, not only because of the immense suffering that has unfolded since the start of the war in Syria and the understandable revulsion and sense of grief that Americans feel when there. are facing, but also because Syria borders the United States. allies (Israel, Jordan and Turkey) as well as countries which seem to be on the verge of falling into state bankruptcy (Lebanon and Iraq). Any more destabilizing spillover from Syria could be the last straw.

Additionally, as one of Syria’s main allies in the civil war with Russia, Iran’s footprint in the country is extensive, including through its loyal client Hezbollah. Almost since the start of the conflict, Hezbollah’s enhanced presence in the country alone has been, and continues to be, seen as a constant threat to Israel; it is therefore the ignition that could potentially ignite the fire in a regional war. Reducing the Iranian presence is in the interests of the United States and its allies.

So there is potential for some sort of compromise that could be a win-win for both countries. While it is true that the United States is unlikely to lift its sanctions en masse, just as Syria is unlikely to expel Iran from its country, something like limiting Hezbollah’s presence in Trading for a gradual reduction in sanctions on things like reconstruction supplies seems largely doable and would at least bring marginal improvements to a dire situation.

The Biden administration has yet to define its policy in Syria, which would appear likely to occur in the coming months as it continues to assess the situation and the new administration’s foreign policies on a multitude of global problems begin to merge.

There are those in the administration who are committed to keeping the pressure on Assad until he falls from power, they certainly do not want to reward him with easier sanctions for being, in their eyes, a criminal. of war. And there are those who believe in this more realistic approach, that there are possible counterparts, if only to provide more humanitarian aid to a population that has suffered for a long time.

Having essentially won the war and having recently won another seven-year term, Assad appears to be firmly entrenched in power for the foreseeable future; therefore, accountability and transitional justice are not coming anytime soon. In addition, some of Washington’s Arab friends have reportedly recently sought to reestablish relations with Damascus, acknowledging the strategic reality in the region that the United States may also recognize.

I cannot stress this enough: the Biden administration’s Syrian policy could go one way or the other, and once established, barring a crisis event, it will be extremely difficult to change it again for at least the next four years. Syria’s small actions now could have a disproportionately long-term salutary effect.

What can happen, what gesture can Syria do to initiate a dialogue?

It is widely accepted in Western government and media circles that the Syrian government detains American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in August 2012.

Right now, many believe he is still alive and there is no solid reason to believe otherwise. Although the Syrian government has never publicly acknowledged that it was holding Tice, President Donald Trump issued a direct appeal in the form of a letter sent to President Assad in March 2020 asking for the Syrian government’s help in removing Mr. Tice without success.

I am of the opinion that any progress in US-Syrian relations will NOT advance without Syrian recognition and cooperation to provide reliable information on Austin Tice. Once that is done, the door is ajar for more dialogue, and the Biden administration’s Syrian policy could very well veer in that direction, even if the stated U.S. goal may remain for Assad to step down and leave power. that a transitional government take matters into its own hands.

President Assad: NOW is the time to do what you can to meet with the Biden administration in any common ground that can be found, including divulging any possible information about Austin Tice’s whereabouts. It’s the right thing to do, and now is the right time.

